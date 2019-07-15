JAZZIZ Backstage Pass: 10 Albums You Need to Know for July 2019

Steve Cole’s album Gratitude ranks among the 10 Albums You Need to Know for July 2019. (Photo: Courtesy the artist)

In this episode, JAZZIZ Backstage Pass host Brian Zimmerman is joined by JAZZIZ online editor Matt Micucci to present the 10 Albums You Need To Know for July 2019, featuring new records by trumpeter Wynton Marsalis and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, saxophone icon Houston Person, former Béla Fleck and Flecktones member Jeff Coffin and trumpeter Kenyatta Beasley. We’ve also got the debut jazz album from Steven Van Zandt of the E Street Band.

Also discussed in this wide-ranging podcast: Montreal’s finest poutine, the legacy of João Gilberto and Matt’s new catchphrase. Happy listening, everyone.

Here’s a complete list of the albums covered in this episode:

Jazz at Lincoln Center with Wynton Marsalis & St. Louis Symphony Orchestra Conducted by David Robertson, Wynton Marsalis’s Swing Symphony (Blue Engine)

Release date: July 1

Peter Eldridge and Kenny Werner, Somewhere (Rosebud)

Release date: July 5

Little Steven and The Interstellar Jazz Renegades, Lilyhammer: The Score(Wicked Cool/UMe)

Release date: July 12

Victor Gould, Thoughts Become Things(Blue Room)

Release date: July 12

Jeff Coffin & Dream Shanti, Music In Our Dreams (Ear Up)

Release date: July 22

Zach Brock, Matt Ulery, Jon Deitemyer, Wonderment (Woolgathering)

Release date: July 16

Houston Person, I’m Just a Lucky So and So (HighNote)

Release date: July 26

Robben Ford and Bill Evans, The Sun Room(earMUSIC)

Release date: July 26

Kenyatta Beasley, The Frank Foster Songbook (Independent Distribution)

Release date: July 26

Steve Cole, Gratitude (Artistry Music)

Release date: July 26