Tools of the Trade: McIntosh MA352 Amplifier Combines Unparalleled Audio Quality with Stunning Design

McIntosh Labs, makers of some of the most prestigious hi-fidelity audio equipment on the market, has been a favorite among jazz audiophiles for nearly seven decades. Lauded for their sophisticated designs and nearly unparalleled audio quality, the company has extended its run of successful product launches with the release of its newest hybrid amp: the MA352 Integrated Amplifier.

Once again, McIntosh has struck the optimum balance between form and function. The new McIntosh MA352 Integrated Amplifier is a hybrid design that combines the finest vacuum tube and solid-state audio design principles in an eye-catching console that enjoys the best of these two opposing audio philosophies while reproducing music at the highest quality level.

With a sleek aesthetic that will find favor among fans of classic jazz, the McIntosh MA352 features an all-analog design and has a vacuum tube preamplifier section that is powered by a pair of 12AX7A and a pair of 12AT7 vacuum tubes. Its output stage is a direct coupled solid-state amplifier that outputs 200 Watts per channel into 8 Ohm speakers or 320 Watts per channel into 4 Ohm speakers, which is more than enough to properly drive virtually any set of loudspeakers. A pair of gorgeous dual scale McIntosh blue Watt meters give an accurate readout of power output for both speaker impedances.

Handcrafted at McIntosh’s Binghampton, New York, factory, the MA352 is designed to produce the purest audio signal possible. The amplifier has gold-plated speaker binding posts to help prevent corrosion and ensure a quality signal is sent to the speakers. A stereo preamplifier output is available for connecting a higher-powered amplifier; it can also be used to connect 1 or 2 powered subwoofers for added low-frequency performance.

Its elegant design will turn heads. The unit sits on a stainless-steel chassis polished to a mirror finish, with vintage McIntosh-styled die-cast aluminum name badges affixed to each side. Blue output meters, control knobs, an illuminated logo, and a black glass front panel with direct LED backlighting add to the amplifier’s striking look and feel. It can be paired with an assortment of CD players, turntables, tuners, media streamers and speakers to complete a home audio system.

Audiophiles and the McIntosh faithful can now place orders for the MA352 with authorized McIntosh dealers. Shipping is expected to begin to the United States this month and the rest of the world shortly after. The amplifier’s suggested retail price is $6,500 USD.

With the release of the MA352, McIntosh continues its rich tradition of “powering some of the most important moments in music history and pop culture.” From President Lyndon Johnson’s inauguration speech to Woodstock to the famous Grateful Dead “Wall of Sound,” McIntosh has been a constant presence in monumental acoustic events through history. With McIntosh, customers have the ability to create their own premium audio experience.

Visit www.mcintoshlabs.com to learn more.