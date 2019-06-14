JAZZIZ Backstage Pass: 10 Albums You Need to Know for June 2019

In this episode, JAZZIZ Backstage Pass host Brian Zimmerman is joined by JAZZIZ online editor Matt Micucci to present the 10 Albums You Need To Know for June 2019, featuring new records by best-selling U.K. jazz artist Jamie Cullum, former Earth Wind & Fire frontman Philip Bailey and not one but two jazz harpists. And as a podcast exclusive, we even include a new flamenco album from piano master Chick Corea.

Also discussed in this wide-ranging podcast: proper hair grooming, balloon twisting and a hypothetical Justin Bieber jazz album. Happy listening, everyone.

Here’s the complete list of albums covered in this episode:

Sam Newsome, Chaos Theory: Song Cycles for Prepared Saxophone (Some New Music)

Release date: June 3

Brandee Younger, Soul Awakening (self-released)

Release date: June 7

David Sánchez, Carib (Ropeadope)

Release date: June 7

Fred Hersch and the WDR Big Band (arranged and conducted by Vince Mendoza), Begin Again (Palmetto)

Release date: June 7

Jamie Cullum, Taller (Blue Note)

Release date: June 7

Ron Carter and Danny Simmons, The Brown Beatnik Tomes – Live at BRIC House (Blue Note)

Release date: June 7

Anat Cohen Tentet, Triple Helix (Anzic)

Release date: June 14

Edmar Castañeda and Grégoire Maret Duo, Harp Vs. Harp (ACT)

Release date: June 14

Philip Bailey, Love Will Find a Way (Verve/UMe)

Release date: June 21

Abdullah Ibrahim, The Balance (Gearbox)

Release date: June 28

Chick Corea and The Spanish Heart Band, Antidote (Concord)

Release date: June 28