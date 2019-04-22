Charles Mingus – “Better Git It In Your Soul”

Bassist, composer, bandleader and jazz iconoclast Charles Mingus was born on this day (April 22) in Nogales, Arizona, in 1922. He would have turned 97. Celebrate his legacy with today’s Song of the Day, “Better Git It In Your Soul,” from his 1959 masterpiece Mingus Ah Um. As an artist, Mingus defied the constraints of genre and convention. “I’m trying to play the truth of what I am,” he said. “The reason it’s difficult is because I’m changing all the time.” Happy birthday to one of jazz’s greatest changemakers.