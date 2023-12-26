Yulia | The JAZZIZ Podcast

Welcome to the JAZZIZ Podcast. This is our new series of podcast conversations, hosted by JAZZIZ Online Editor Matt Micucci and featuring some of the best artists of today’s jazz and creative music scene. Many of these artists are part of JAZZIZ Vinyl Club, our series of limited-edition color vinyl albums curated by the JAZZIZ Editors, featuring some of the most exciting jazz artists from yesterday and today that we cover in the print version of JAZZIZ, our website and these podcasts.

Today we have the pleasure of chatting with Yulia Petrova, also simply known as Yulia. Hailing originally from Siberia, she is a talented pianist and composer currently based in Texas. Yulia recently unveiled her latest creation, Best Wishes, an album featuring entirely original compositions. The album has been making waves, winning numerous awards and capturing considerable attention. With Best Wishes, Yulia aims to share not only her music but also her uplifting message. This vibrant collection firmly establishes her as a captivating presence in the contemporary jazz scene. In our discussion, we delve into Yulia’s artistic journey, exploring the genesis of her passion for jazz, the impact of her academic background and the artists who have served as sources of inspiration for her.

Listen to our JAZZIZ Podcast conversation with Yulia via the player below. Her new album, Best Wishes, is available now. Launch it here. And if you love jazz and vinyl, check out our carefully curated series of vinyl compilations, JAZZIZ Vinyl Club!

Featured photo courtesy of the artist.

