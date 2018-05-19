Wynton Marsalis To Premiere New Extended Work at JALC

Trumpeter and composer Wynton Marsalis will premiere his new extended work, (the ever-funky lowdown), at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Rose Theater in New York City on June 7-9 at 8 p.m.

The piece, which was commissioned by JALC, is the latest entry into Marsalis’ canon of music exploring America’s relationship to race, a topic that has yielded some of the trumpeter’s most creative and incisive work.

Marsalis’ first big band composition commissioned by JALC, 1994’s Blood on the Fields, was a stark musical portrayal of a couple’s journey from slavery to freedom. In 1997, it became the first jazz composition to win a Pulitzer Prize.

The world premiere of (the ever-funky lowdown) will be the centerpiece of a concert devoted to Marsalis’ original music, featuring the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis and a handful of special guests, including guitarist Doug Wamble and vocalists Jazzmeia Horn, Brianna Thomas and Camille Thurman. The piece will be narrated by actor Wendell Pierce (Treme, The Wire) and choreography by Jared Grimes.

In a press statement, Marsalis explained that he hopes to use (the ever-funky lowdown) to “convey his hopes, concerns, and insights about contemporary culture and society through a historically informed lens.” For more information, visit the Jazz at Lincoln Center website.