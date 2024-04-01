Women on Top

Claudia Villela

Daniela Soledade

Luciana Souza

Bebel Gilberto

By Mark Holston It’s been six and a half decades since the bossa nova movement revolutionized Brazilian popular culture with its tuneful, rhythmically enticing style, and a legion of the country’s (now) most revered female vocalists became impassioned early adopters of the new mode. Today, while bossa nova remains a potent and often employed touchstone, a new generation of interpreters is tapping into the vast range of their homeland’s musical traditions to revitalize their stylistic identities. Following are four women who are finding new expression within a genre that’s never lost its sparkle or sensuality.Long a mainstay of the Bay Area’s vibrant Brazilian music scene, Rio de Janeiro-born composer, pianist and vocalist Claudia Villela is adamant that her fans know what her new release is not. “This is not a ‘jazz’ album,” she states emphatically of her first made-in-Brazil recording. “It’s not about theme and improvisation. I wanted everything possible to be part of the song.” Cartas ao Vento (Wind Letters) features longtime friends who were, until now, never fellow musicians in a recording studio. Among the notables involved are producer and arranger Mario Adnet, drummer Marcelo Costa, bass player Jorge Helder, accordionist Vitor Gonçalves, saxophonist Ze Nogueira and guitarist Toninho Horta. Another string master, Romero Lubambo, was unable to travel, but participated from afar. While still living in Brazil, Villela’s fledgling music career was spurred by a critical choice. As a university student, she had to choose between music and medicine. She studied in both disciplines and found a compromise, graduating with a degree in music therapy in 1983 from the Brazilian Academy of Music. Breaking into studio musician ranks led to recordings backing many luminaries, among them vocalists Elba Ramalho and Vinicius Cantuária. She also provided vocals for videos and soundtracks. Villela left Brazil for California in 1983 and settled in Santa Cruz, a historic northern California city not far from San Francisco. The Bay Area was home to a lively Brazilian jazz scene thanks to the presence of established artists such as drummer Celso Alberti, keyboardist Marcos Silva and guitarist Ricardo Peixoto, all Brazilian expatriates with whom she has performed and who were also associated with Flora Purim and Airto Moreira’s working band. “What’s happening now,” she adds, “is what I think is a process of passing on the torch from the Flora and Airto days.” The impetus for producing the new album came suddenly. “After the pandemic, I went to Brazil to visit my parents and it just dawned on me that this would be an opportunity to do a recording there,” she explains. “I said, ‘OK — let’s do it!’” [caption id="attachment_58898" align="aligncenter" width="1024"]Photo: Aloizo Jordao[/caption] As a teen, Villela was a student at the Colegio Brasileiro de Almeida, a traditional high school in the Rio beachside neighborhood of Ipanema where none other than Antônio Carlos Jobim’s mother was the principal. That’s where she met drummer Mario Costa and arranger and composer Mario Adnet. When Adnet enthusiastically agreed to be part of the new recording, the session quickly coalesced. Villela had already composed the repertoire. Some of the pieces were written for a commission from New York University to compose music for poems written by famed Latin American poets. Contributions from Brazilian poets included Ana Cristina Cesar’s “Flores do Mais” and Mario Quintana’s “Instrumento,” which were turned into song along with Venezuelan poet Ramón Palomares’ “Paramo.” An example of the session’s high level of creativity, arranger Adnet decided to use duduks —double-reed instruments with ancient Armenian origins — on “Instrumento.” “Played by Mario and saxophonist Nogueira, it was perfect!” Villela enthuses. “We are all mutts, in a way,” she contends. “The collective unconscious of Brazilian music is like the creation of a very creative cook; there are so many ingredients, but they are all very eloquent.” On this program of all original compositions, the confluence of classical, folkloric and jazz influences is compelling. “I love to be in the flow of the music,” Villela summarizes. “It’s about what can I do in what’s coming, in the next breath? Being in the moment, totally engaged, this reflects my style.” https://open.spotify.com/album/1bDITG9ZAb2jVo6sHCDSD6?si=cFeK5EqyR9ujzRKdWIaFdgIf there is one up-and-coming female Brazilian vocalist with an undying passion for the bossa nova glory days of the early 1960s and the expansive repertoire of hits the era spawned, it is unquestionably Daniela Soledade. “I will always wish I had been born a few decades earlier,” the Rio de Janeiro born, Florida-based singer, guitarist and flutist says today. “It would have been amazing to have been right in the middle of the creation of bossa nova and see [Jobim’s] ‘Desafinado’ win a Grammy, and to live in a world where ‘The Girl From Ipanema’ was the second most performed song on Earth.” The lissome blonde radiates romance from a bygone era every time she takes the stage for a live performance or works with producer, guitarist and life partner Nate Najar to record a new album. Her 2019 debut recording as a leader, A Moment of You, solidified her approach to repertoire, featuring a beguiling collection of Brazilian melodies and North American ballad standards rendered in the bossa style. Three years later she followed up with Pretty World, featuring pianist Antônio Adolfo on the title tune, a major international success for Adolfo and the perfect setting for Soledade’s sunny vocal style. For the self-released Deco Tropical, her most recent recording, the singer performs an eclectic program of Brazilian standards by Jobim, Caetano Veloso, Jorge Ben and João Bosco, plus bossa-infused covers of Hoagy Carmichael’s “Skylark” and the venerable bebop classic “Moody’s Mood for Love” by saxophonist James Moody and vocalist Eddie Jefferson. Of special note is the inclusion of compositions written by her grandfather and father in addition to compositions by Najar and Soledade. Always seeking to hone her Brazilian music chops, the singer welcomed the opportunity to perform in concert with Roberto Menescal, the 86-year-old bossa nova composer and guitarist. “There was not one moment I was not learning something from him,” she recalls of her engagement with Menescal at Winter Park, Florida’s Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts. “Everything he says becomes a lesson.” [caption id="attachment_58899" align="aligncenter" width="1024"]Photo by Nate Najar.[/caption] Soledade credits being born into the musical culture of Rio de Janeiro — and her family’s involvement in it — for her inherent interest in the music of her native land. “My grandfather, Paulo Soledade, came from the lineage before bossa nova,” she explains. “My father, Paulinho Soledade, was also a musician. So, I grew up in the recording studios quite surrounded by this music. And it wasn’t only bossa, but listening to and growing to appreciate many genres of Brazilian music.” That also included soul music imported from the U.S. “My parents listened to a lot of recordings by artists like Stevie Wonder and Marvin Gaye,” she continues, “so when Nate and I started putting together the repertoire for Deco Tropical we were tapping into the R&B and soul vibe on some tracks.” Soledade did some recording in Brazil before moving to the U.S. “But only as a child,” she says with a laugh. “My father was a producer for the Globo TV Network, where he worked on many different projects, including music shows. I was a kid’s voice on many of those programs. But I was only 16, and there was a pause in my interest in music. A bit later, I went to college for civil and environmental engineering and worked for a while as an engineer, but I always knew that I would return to music. It took about two years before I said, ‘Enough is enough — I’m not enjoying what I’m doing. I have to do something that I’m passionate about.’” Ironically, during bossa’s heyday, success on the international stage was often met with resentment by both Brazil’s music critics and fans. “When Astrud Gilberto became famous in the U.S. and around the world,” Soledade says, remembering how the untrained singer’s haunting version of “The Girl From Ipanema” became one of the biggest hits in the history of Brazilian music, “she was treated badly. The same thing happened to Sérgio Mendes when his group Brasil ’66 became so popular.” Today, the singer observes, Brazilians are happy to see successful musicians. Last year, Soledade and Najar returned to Rio to perform at the birthplace of bossa nova, the historic Copacabana nightclub Bottle’s Bar in the Beco das Garrafas (Bottles Alley). “Nate and I did a duo performance, and musician friends like Menescal and Antônio Adolfo were there to sit in,” the vocalist recalls. “Even the granddaughter of Astrud and João, who was just 6 years old, was there and sang on stage for the first time!” The experience verified Soledade’s belief that her intuition was on target when she fully embraced her passion. https://youtu.be/-PxPDs6EilcGrowing up São Paulo, Brazil’s largest city and a hub of the country’s music industry, Luciana Souza was nurtured by an uncommonly rich musical environment. Her father, guitarist, composer and recording artist Walter Santos, was a childhood friend of João Gilberto. Tereza Souza, her mother, was a noted lyricist. Together, they started a record label, Som da Gente (Sound of the People), to showcase the best of Brazilian instrumental music. It was the kind of setting where someone of the stature of multi-instrumentalist and composer Hermeto Pascoal might drop by for lunch. During that time, female vocalists were a potent force in Brazilian popular culture. Souza cites a legion of notable singers that inspired her, ranging from Elis Regina, Leny Andrade and Gal Costa to Nana Caymmi, Joyce Moreno and Zizi Possi. “I may not have loved everything they did, but there were so many things from all of them that I grew up loving and emulating.” Nana Caymmi’s throaty style provided particularly strong inspiration. “Oh, my God!” Souza exclaims. “Even when she sang out of tune, it was in the most beautiful Betty Carter kind of way, or like Coltrane when he was really in the upper register on the soprano. It’s the energy and the creation behind those notes. What Nana puts out, even if she’s singing off key, if it’s in tune or not … It’s how she delivers the lyric. It doesn’t matter to me if she’s in tune or not. She teaches me about emotion, about breathing, about delivery. It’s all a lesson.” [caption id="attachment_58900" align="aligncenter" width="1024"]Photo by Arnaldo Pappalardo[/caption] With her eye on a career as a jazz vocalist, Souza moved to the U.S. when she was 18 to study at Boston’s Berklee College of Music. Since then, she has enjoyed a prolific career, collaborating with dozens of the jazz world’s most storied artists. Nominated for a Grammy six times — including for her most recent release Cometa — Souza was also a featured singer on pianist Herbie Hancock’s Grammy-winning 2007 album River: The Joni Letters. Today Souza leads a busy life in Los Angeles as an academic, teaching courses on voice and Brazilian music at UCLA, Cal Arts and USC. “In my Brazilian music class,” she says, “we delve into many styles of music, from choro and baião to samba and bossa. An album I listen to every week, for instance, is a recording by Elis that is seminal in my life — her partnership in 1974 with Antônio Carlos Jobim on the hallowed album Elis & Tom. I play this and other albums for my class as I’m teaching students about arrangements, the piano part, the drumming — everything that explores how Brazilian music is created.” Souza’s current recording, Cometa (Sunnyside), showcases another important but little-known idiom outside of Brazil: the piano trio. During the late 1950s and early ’60s, the samba jazz movement — a stylistic variant more jazz-oriented than bossa nova — produced a bevy of technically polished trios, among them historic names such as Zimbo, Tamba and Jongo. Cometa pays tribute to this venerable idiom through the virtuosity of Trio Corrente, backing Souza with bristling tempos and intricate arrangements designed to feature each of the trio’s members. “They are very serious students of Brazil’s piano trio tradition,” Souza says of pianist Fabio Torres, bassist Paulo Paulelli and drummer Edu Ribeiro. “Everybody is constantly searching. It’s never an ‘Oh, I’ve got this’ kind of attitude. And we all share this kind of curiosity. We all grew up in São Paulo so we are all connected on many different levels. Also, we have great reverence for the jazz masters. Although we arranged everything very tightly, there is still a lot of room for fun things to happen, and that keeps us on our toes.” https://open.spotify.com/album/2VVlVH3den7sbU53dNPghg?si=FLE5CTtGRYuWllyWYLEQ2wIt’s been a quarter of a century since singer Bebel Gilberto released Tanto Tempo. The recording was a critical and commercial triumph for the daughter of bossa nova pioneer João Gilberto, the guitarist and composer who, in partnership with composer Antônio Carlos Jobim, created the seductive, stripped-down samba that quickly captured global attention through hits such as “The Girl From Ipanema,” “Corcovado,” “One Note Samba” and dozens of other titles. Tanto Tempo revitalized a genre of music that had become staid and out of touch with jazz and pop music trends. Through the measured use of electronic effects, the album reached a new audience and sold more than a million units — making it one of the most popular Brazilian recordings ever. After a long residency in the U.S., Gilberto returned to her homeland five years ago. The passing of her mother, singer Miúcha, in 2018, and father, João, a year later played heavily on her psyche. But the singer still boasts a quick wit. When told she was to be included in this survey of female Brazilian vocalists, she responded by questioning why she should be spotlighted. “You should be talking about [Brazilian pop star] Anitta,” she states emphatically. “Not me. I’m nothing. I’m a bad woman!” Anitta, by the way, is something of a Brazilian Taylor Swift. “I cannot say that what she does is music, but she represents a huge movement,” Gilberto says. “What she does is kind of rap and it’s very sensual. It’s what young audiences want to hear today, not bossa nova.” [caption id="attachment_58901" align="aligncenter" width="1024"]Photo by Ben Wolfenson[/caption] That said, Gilberto has produced an instant classic with her recent recording simply titled João. “It’s like a love letter to my dad,” she explains. “I picked some songs from what collectors call his ‘white’ album, a release from 1973 that has a cult following and is notable for songs like Jobim’s ‘Águas de Março’ [Waters of March] and Gilberto Gil’s ‘Eu Vim da Bahia’ (I Come From Bahia). I also included some tracks from the album Amoroso, which was arranged by Claus Ogerman, my father’s favorite arranger. The recording also presents several recordings he did while he was living in Mexico in the early 1970s. These are very rare.” João exudes the airy, minimalist style Bebel perfected 25 years ago on Tanto Tempo, thanks to the deft production of Thomas Bartless and the delicate touch of guitarist Guilherme Monteiro in paying tribute to João Gilberto’s relaxed chording and improvisations on classical guitar. “We are puritans,” Bebel comments on the passage of time and how cultural trends have mutated over the decades. “One day I was on stage, and I looked at the audience and it was all white heads! It’s then that you realize how old you are! I’m 57 years old. It’s time to do my own music, to have my own sound.” https://open.spotify.com/album/0HFxF3p4j5RA1D1epjtjZr?si=MIMdd6zMRsG_h7Th5jEH_A