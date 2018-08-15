Wolfgang Muthspiel New Album Out on October 5

Wolfgang Muthspiel's new album, Where the River Goes, will be released on October 5 via ECM Records. This is his follow-up to his highly acclaimed 2016 recording Rising Grace.



The Austrian guitarist-composer first appeared on the ECM label in 2013 via the album Travel Guide as a member of a cooperative trio with fellow guitarists Ralph Towner and Slava Grigoryan. In 2014, he made his ECM leader debut with Driftwood, which saw him exploit the sonic qualities of electric and acoustic guitar in a trio format with bassist Larry Grenadier and drummer Brian Blade.



For Where the River Goes, Muthspiel reassembles the Rising Grace quintet - with Grenadier, pianist Brad Mehldau, and trumpeter Ambrose Akinmusire and Eric Harland replacing Blade on drums. As in the previous record, the new album finds the all-star band playing as an ensemble with its own distinct identity. This is evident in all eight tracks of the album - six original compositions by Muthspiel, one by Mehldau, plus one group improvisation.



Where the River Goes was recorded at Studios La Buissonne in Pernes-les-Fontaines, France, in February 2018 and will be issued in both CD and vinyl formats.

