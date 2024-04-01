Willie Morris, ‘Attentive Listening’ (Posi-Tone) | Review

By Philip Booth Last year’s Conversation Starter, the debut album from Willie Morris, played the role suggested by its title, successfully introducing the saxophonist and composer to a wider audience. The leader, on tenor, was joined by alto saxophonist Patrick Cornelius and a rhythm trio led by pianist Jon Davis for a set of music that positioned the St. Louis-raised musician somewhere between the acoustic post-bop mainstream and hard bop. Attentive Listening, with Morris, Cornelius and Davis this time joined by Posi-Tone regulars Boris Kozlov on double bass and Rudy Royston on drums, feels like a sequel. That’s a compliment: Morris, whose voice on tenor is brawny but agile, is looser and more adventurous in his improvisations. And his five compositions, along with four from bandmates plus a sweetly soulful take on Kenny Dorham’s “La Mesha,” essentially go broader and deeper than the music on his debut album. The leader’s compositions are the focus of the first half of the album, starting with “Water Fountain of Youth,” which eases forward with a fluttering, free-floating intro followed by urgent rhythm-section grooving before Morris and Cornelius introduce the brief theme. The tune provides a launching pad for the first of several heady tenor and alto solos, egged on by Davis, Kozlov and Royston. The saxophonists criss-cross each other, offering sometimes surprising unison and harmony lines, on the unhurried “Terminal Lucidity” and “To Worlds Unknown,” as well as on the burner “The Imitation Game” and the twisty “Delusion of Understanding.” “Leaving Paradise,” a mellow bossa penned by Cornelius, benefits from the additional color of his alto flute and a sterling Davis improvisation, while his “Et Tu, Caribou?” is a Bird-style-rhythm-changes gem that owes something to the alto-tenor combo of Lee Konitz and Warne Marsh, as Morris points out in the liner notes. Davis’ “Daly Minor Blues” provides the perfect capper to the album; the intimate yet jaunty duo for piano and tenor feels simultaneously retro and thoroughly modern. https://open.spotify.com/album/5jKeGFk7nHI06OaUXYEvwr?si=4wRYt4sJSWa4jnkWQWCzcg