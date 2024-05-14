Will Régnier | The JAZZIZ Podcast

Welcome to the JAZZIZ Podcast. This is our new series of podcast conversations, hosted by JAZZIZ Online Editor Matt Micucci and featuring some of the best artists of today’s jazz and creative music scene. Many of these artists are part of JAZZIZ Vinyl Club, our series of limited-edition color vinyl albums curated by the JAZZIZ Editors, featuring some of the most exciting jazz artists from yesterday and today that we cover in the print version of JAZZIZ, our website and these podcasts.

In today’s episode of the JAZZIZ Podcast, we journey to Montreal, Canada, for an engaging conversation with drummer, composer and producer Will Régnier. He offers insights into his debut album as a bandleader, Traces, which showcases his genre-blending instrumental music and adept fusion of various styles, establishing him as a new formidable presence in the music scene. Throughout our discussion, Régnier delves into the album’s conceptual underpinnings, emphasizing the significance of collaboration and his affinity for intricate time signatures. Additionally, we explore Régnier’s journey, details about his compositional process and find out about his early musical influences and inspirations, for a deeper understanding of the artist behind the innovative sound of Traces.

Listen to our JAZZIZ Podcast conversation with Will Régnier via the player below. His new album, Traces, is available now. Order it here. And if you love jazz and vinyl, check out our carefully curated series of vinyl compilations, JAZZIZ Vinyl Club!

Featured photo by Alexis Boivin.

Like this article? Get more when you subscribe.

Listen on: