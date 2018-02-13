Menu
     
×

GET THE MAGAZINE
Subscribe now to start getting your magazines and music

Subscribe

January 2018 Cover
December 2017 Cover

Matt Micucci News February 13, 2018

Wes Montgomery’s 1965 Paris concert finally on record

Wes Montgomery's 1965 Paris concert finally on record

Resonance Records released guitarist Wes Montgomery’s In Paris: The Definitive ORTF Recording, on January 26. It captures Montgomery on his only tour of Europe on the night of his concert at the Théâtre des Champs-Élysées in Paris, France on March 27, 1965. The concert is regarded by many as one of Montgomery’s best live performances ever.

The concert has been available as a bootleg since the 1970’s. Resonance’s 2-CD release marks the first official release of the concert on record. This also means that, for the first time, the Montgomery family and other musicians will receive compensation for it.

In Paris is being released in partnership with the French Institut national de l’audiovisuel (Ina) with remastered, high-resolution audio transferred directly from the original tape. For more information, go to http://www.resonancerecords.org/ You can also hear the story of how this recording came to light in the player below. The video features Resonance producer Zev Feldman, pianist Harold Mabern, Vincent Pelote of Rutgers University, Pascal Rozat from Ina, and guitarist Russell Malone:

#Ina #Paris #Resonance Records #Wes Montgomery

© 2018 JAZZIZ Publishing. All Rights Reserved.

Search

Shopping Cart

Loading...

Current Spotlights

2018 GRAMMYS: Best Latin Jazz Album nominees
2018 GRAMMYS: Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album nominees
2018 GRAMMYS: Best Jazz Vocal Album nominees
2018 GRAMMY nominations: jazz and blues categories
Fred Hersch

New Releases Record Bin

REVIEW: Günter “Baby” Sommer - Le Piccole Cose: Live at Theater Gütersloh
REVIEW: Regina Carter - Ella: Accentuate the Positive
REVIEW: Ignacio Berroa Trio - Straight Ahead From Havana
REVIEW: The Angelica Sanchez Trio - Float the Edge
REVIEW: Gerald Clayton - Tributary Tales
REVIEW: Duende Libre - Duende Libre

© 2018 JAZZIZ Publishing. All Rights Reserved.

What's your favorite jazz?

TRADITIONAL SMOOTH ECLECTIC WORLD
×