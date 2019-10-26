Weekend Jam: Ahmad Jamal – “But Not For Me”

At the Pershing: But Not For Me was a landmark album for Ahmad Jamal, a pianist with a refreshingly minimalist style and an exceptional feel for dynamics. To this day, the album — featuring trio mates Israel Crosby on bass and Vernel Fournier on drums — remains one of his most respected works. It was recorded on January 16, 1958, in the Pershing Lounge of Chicago’s Pershing Hotel, and was culled from more than 40 songs played during multiple sets. (The version below comes from the Argo Records sample The Complete Ahmad Jamal Trio Argo Sessions: 1952-’62.)

The George and Ira Gershwin tune “But Not For Me” is an excellent platform for Jamal’s highly expressive improvisations. The song finds him pushing the limits of conventional trio playing in all kinds of ways — kneading the rhythmic feel, making abrupt changes in volume, and repeating unconventional phrases until they take on new harmonic hues. It’s quintessential Jamal and requisite jazz listening.