Heavy Weather reissued on Limited Edition Hybrid SACD

Weather Report’s classic 1977 album Heavy Weather was recently reissued through Audio Fidelity on Limited Edition Hybrid SACD.

Originally released through Columbia Records in 1977, Heavy Weather was the eighth album released by Weather Report and would prove to be the band’s most commercially successful albums, as well as one of the best-sellers in the Columbia jazz catalog.

Formed in 1971 and continuing until 1986, Weather Report’s creative axis was keyboardist and composer Joe Zawinul, and saxophonist and composer Wayne Shorter. Heavy Weather also features bassist Jaco Pastorius, drummer Alex Acuña, and percussionist Manolo Badrena.

An official statement by Audio Fidelity states that “Heavy Weather added dramatic new tonal colors, from Zawinul’s electronics to the innovative fretless bass pulsations of Jaco Pastorius. The music ranged from Zawinul’s catchy crossover hit single ‘Birdland’ to his haunting tone poem ‘A Remark You Made,’ and from Shorter’s stately ‘Harlequin’ to the rocking undertow of Pastorius’ ‘Teen Town.'”

For more information, go to www.audiofidelity.net