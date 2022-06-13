Posi-Tone’s Out to Dinner recordings have become much-coveted items in the label’s discography, starting with the group’s first release — Different Flavors — in 2018. More a musical vehicle than a rigid ensemble, each Out to Dinner release features a rotating cast of musicians and a heavy dose of improvisation, with equal emphasis on communication and composition (think Eric Dolphy’s Out to Lunch! , from which the group gets its moniker and raison d’etre). The 2022 affair, Episodes of Grace , features Behn Gillece on vibes, Patrick Cornelius on saxophone, Ryan Keberle on trombone, Boris Kozlov on bass and Rudy Royston on drums — whose cohesion here borders on the telepathic. The sleek and minor-tinged “We Create” features a groove that builds like a thunderstorm. Keberle and Cornelius are emphatic in their solo turns, but it’s not until the whole crew starts wailing that lightning really strikes.

