Wayne Shorter named Detroit Jazz Festival 2017 Artist-in-Residence

Wayne Shorter has been named Artist-in-Residence at the 38th Detroit Jazz Festival, which will take place on four different stages in Detroit, Michigan, on September 1-4.

The saxophonist and composer will be performing several times throughout the festival. His scheduled performances include sets with the Detroit Jazz Festival Orchestra and with his own quartet, which features pianist Danilo Pérez, bassist John Patitucci, and drummer Brian Blade.

The saxophonist stated in a press release that “performing at the Detroit Jazz Festival is something I’ve received the opportunity to do on several occasions, and each time it’s combined a phenomenal atmosphere with immeasurable talent, which is why I keep coming back.”

Previous musicians to have been Artist-in-Residence at the Detroit Jazz Festival include bassist Ron Carter, guitarist Pat Metheny, and saxophonist Joshua Redman.

For more information, go to http://www.detroitjazzfest.com/

