Watch video on how this rare Bill Evans record came to life

Another Time: The Hilversum Concert is a rare recording of pianist Bill Evans’ trio featuring bassist Eddie Gomez and drummer Jack DeJohnette. The album documents the trio’s concert at the Netherlands Radio Union (NRU) Studios in Hilversum on June 22, 1968. It is also only the third known recording in existence of this particular trio.

While a limited-edition, hand-numbered LP pressing on 180-gram black vinyl of the album was released earlier this year on Record Store Day (April 22, 2017), the deluxe CD and digital editions of Another Time will be released on Resonance Records on September 1.

Watch a video that tells the story of Bill Evans’ Another Time below:

Another Time is officially released by Resonance in conjunction with the Bill Evans Estate and the musicians. It also follows on the heels of 2016’s Resonance release of Some Other Time: The Lost Sessions from the Black Forest, which was recorded two days prior to the Hilversum date in 1968.

The deluxe DC edition of Another Time will feature rare photos and a 36-page liner note book with essays by author Mark Myers, jazz journalist Bert Vuijsje, and Resonance producer Zev Feldman, as well as interviews with Gomez, DeJohnette, pianist Steve Kuhn, and more.

