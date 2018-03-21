Watch the video of Domenico Lancellotti’s new single, “Asas”

Singer, composer, and multi-instrumentalist Domenico Lancellotti will release his new album, The Good Is a Big God, on May 11 via Luaka Bop. The new album will feature contributions from such artists as Nina Miranda, Moreno Veloso, and Pedro sá, as well as string arrangements from Sean O’Hagen.

Watch the video of “Asas,” the first single from The Good Is a Big God, in the player below:

Lancellotti previously collaborated with such names as Caetano Veloso and Marcos Valle, and participates in several projects, such as the Orchestra Imperial, and the +2’s with Moreno Veloso and Alexandre Kassin. His new solo album is a collection of reflexive samba partly inspired by a trip taken to a Brazilian national park called The Serra dos Órgãos, a mountain range in state of Rio de Janeiro in Brazil.

According to a press release, one can “hear a sense of isolation and oneness with nature when listening to The Good Is A Big God. It’s the type of art that arrives in a calming stream of thought and is a much- needed respite from the rigors of everyday life.”

For more information, go to http://luakabop.com/