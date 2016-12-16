Watch the video of Bonobo’s new track “Break Apart”

Bonobo has shared a new song from his upcoming album Migration, which will be released on January 13 via Ninja Tune.

The track is called “Break Apart.” It features Milosh, the singer of R&B musical duo Rhye. Speaking on his collaboration with Bonobo, Milosh said: “Being able to work with an artist that continuously makes me envious, like Simon, is where I always want to be.”

“Break Apart” is also accompanied by a video by art director Neil Krug, which illustrates the themes of fear and brokenness which the track reflects upon. According to Wired, Krug calls what he created with this video “a hyper-real tableau of smoke plumes and fire.”