Watch the Video Premiere for “Meridian,” by Adison Evans

Baritone saxophonist Adison Evans will release Meridian, her second album as a leader, on July 6. The new album is heavily inspired by the time Evans spent in the Tuscan countryside in Italy, which she considers her second home. Following her 2016 album Hero, in which she paid tribute to her musical heroes, Meridian sees Evans' own composition and musical prowess take center stage. "My compositions and the way that I play are inspired by the way the grass feels beneath our barefeet, the way the sunlight filters leaves of the trees, the energy in which the wind blows, the amount of excitement and uncontrollable laughter I experience," states Evans via an official press release.

The video for Meridian's title track, which also opens the album, was filmed in the sunny countryside that inspired the album but also reflects Evans' words. Watch the video premiere for "Meridian" via the player below: