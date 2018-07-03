Watch the Video Premiere for “Meridian,” by Adison Evans

Baritone saxophonist Adison Evans will release Meridian, her second album as a leader, on July 6. The new album is heavily inspired by the time Evans spent in the Tuscan countryside in Italy, which she considers her second home. Following her 2016 album Hero, in which she paid tribute to her musical heroes, Meridian sees Evans' own composition and musical prowess take center stage. "My compositions and the way that I play are inspired by the way the grass feels beneath our barefeet, the way the sunlight filters leaves of the trees, the energy in which the wind blows, the amount of excitement and uncontrollable laughter I experience," states Evans via an official press release.
The video for Meridian's title track, which also opens the album, was filmed in the sunny countryside that inspired the album but also reflects Evans' words. Watch the video premiere for "Meridian" via the player below:
Joining Evans, who in addition to baritone sax also offers her talents on bass clarinet and flute on the album, are saxophonist Troy Roberts, who shares writing credits with Evans on four tracks, trumpeter Matthew Jordell, pianist Silvano Monasterios, bassist Joseph Lepore, drummer Roberto Giaquinto and, on select tracks, percussionist Jeremy Smith and clarinettist Vasko Dukovski. Evans explains that "Meridian" is "an opening statement to the album that focuses on the connection of the group as a whole, and achieves energy and depth through dynamics and sound and nuance. This song is a loving reminder that we are all connected, to the earth and to each other."
The album was mixed by Rohan Razman and mastered by Dave Darligton. The tracks on Meridian are at once lively and pensive, and were inspired by the Tuscan countryside where she escaped to in 2014 after a busy two year and a half period of trouring with both Beyoncé and Jay Z. "I knew it was exactly where I needed to be," she says of her time in Asciano, a small countryside village atop a hill outside of Siena, Italy.
To celebrate the release of Meridian, Evans will be performing with her band on July 6 at the Deer Head Inn, Delaware Water Gap, Pennsylvania. For more information, go to https://adisonevans.com/