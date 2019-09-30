Watch the Video for Patrice Jegou’s “Lover Come Back to Me” featuring Members of Take 6

For Your Grammy Consideration: Canadian-born former figure skater turned singer Patrice Jégou has released a rousing music video for “Lover Come Back To Me” featuring Mark Kibble and Alvin Chea from the jazz vocal supergroup Take 6. This track is from Patrice Jégou’s new album If It Ain’t Love, released on March 22, 2019, and now available on iTunes, Amazon.com, Apple Music, Spotify, and more.

The track was arranged and produced by Mark Kibble, who also sang all of the harmony parts, and Alvin Chea, who sang the bass lines. This song won the 2019 Independent Music Award for “Best A Cappella Song.” The award ceremony was June 22, 2019 at Symphony Space in New York City.

For more information on Patrice Jégou, visit the artist’s website.