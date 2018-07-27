Watch the Video for “Don’t Need the Real Thing” by Kandace Springs

Vocalist, pianist and composer Kandace Springs has unveiled the new video for "Don't Need the Real Thing," the lead single from her new album, Indigo, that will be released on September 7 via Blue Note Records. Watch the video via the player below:

Indigo is a 13-track LP of original songs and choice covers showcasing the full breadth of Springs' artistry - from R&B to jazz ballads to pop. "What would Nina Simone do if she had the technology of today? You could never put Nina in a box - she would do a blues followed by a classical piece, a jazz standard and then a Beatles cover," says Springs via an official press release. "This LP took a lot of inspiration from that - it's a mix of everything that I am."



The song "Don't Need the Real Thing" and all but two tracks on Indigo are produced by drummer-producer Karriem Riggins. "I love crossing genres and the direction of Indigo was to marry all the different things to tell her story," says Riggins about the album. "It sounds organic because everything was built around the songwriting. She says so much on the piano and her voice is amazing - it's the focal point of the whole sound."



Springs is currently finishing a summer-long North American tour supporting Daryl Hall & John Oates. This fall, she will embark on a U.S. headline tour beginning September 28 that will be followed by performances in Europe and Asia. Click here for more information.

