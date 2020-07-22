Watch the Official Animated Video for “The Girl From Ipanema,” Courtesy Summer Samba!

UMe and Verve are teaming up to present Summer Samba!, an audio and visual feast for the senses celebrating the timeless and influential sounds of samba and bossa nova. The month-long tribute will pair some of the biggest songs in this soothing and sensual canon with vibrant animated visuals for a host of official music videos, unique visualizers and album cover videos that will be collected together as a dynamic YouTube playlist featuring the giants of the genre including Antônio Carlos Jobim, Astrud Gilberto, Gal Costa, Gilberto Gil, João Gilberto, Marcos Valle and Stan Getz, alongside Bebel Gilberto, Diana Krall and several other contemporary singers who continue to carry the torch for the music of Brazil.



Summer Samba! kicks off today with the first-ever official video for Getz and Gilberto’s enduring and enchanting classic, “The Girl From Ipanema,” the international hit that put bossa nova on the map and turned a young, inexperienced singer named Astrud Gilberto into a worldwide sensation. Watch it via the video player below!