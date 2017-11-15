Watch the surrealist video for Flying Lotus’ new track

Psychedelic jazz and experimental beats producer Flying Lotus has dropped a video for his new track, “Post Requisite.” The clip is a stop-motion animation short directed by Winston Hacking.

Watch the video of “Post Requisite” below:

“Post Requisite” is Flying Lotus’s first release since his 2014 LP You’re Dead! The track premiered via SoundCloud earlier this year and was used as the theme song of his body-horror indie film, Kuso.

Pitchfork reported that the video included an accompanying text revealing that Flying Lotus is currently finishing his next studio album on Warp. The description was subsequently edited and the mention of the album removed hours later.