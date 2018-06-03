WATCH: Sudan Archives' "Nont for Sale" music video

Singer, songwriter, producer, and violinist Sudan Archives has unveiled the video for her previously-released single “Nont for Sale.” The song is featured on her sophomore EP, Sink, that was released last week via the Stones Throw label, and was inspired by a hand-painted banner she found in Ghana that read: “THIS LAND IS NONT 4 SALE.”
Archives co-directed the video with Ross Harris and creative director Leonardo Voley in Los Angeles, California, where she lives. “When I make songs, I always have a visual in mind which Ross, Leo and I brought to life,” she says in an official statement. “I hope to continue to direct in the future and am grateful to have worked with such an amazing team.”
Watch the video for “Nont for Sale” via the player below:
Sink is a further distillation and exploration of Archives’ influences from electronic music and the violin playing style of both Northeast and West African fiddlers and musicians like Asim Gorashi, Ali Farka Touré, and Juldeh Camarah. “Sink describes the way I want my music to make you feel,” she says. “It is inspired by my love of fluidity, movement of jellyfish and water.”
For more information, go to http://www.stonesthrow.com/sudanarchives