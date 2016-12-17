Menu
     
Matt Micucci News December 17, 2016

Watch Tigran Hamasyan perform a track from his upcoming album

An Ancient Observer, the new solo album by Tigran Hamasyan, will be released on March 31, 2017 on Nonesuch. It was composed over the last four years and presents a mixture of improvisation, hip hop grooves, Baroque themes and occasional use of synthesizers. It also marks the pianist’s re-engagement with the Nonesuch label after his previous two collaborative recordings on ECM. In 2017, Hamasyan will be embarking on a 40-date world tour to support the release of the album.

Below is a video of the pianist performing “Fides Tua,” one of the tracks from An Ancient Observer.

#Tigran Hamasyan

