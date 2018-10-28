Watch Marcus Miller “Que Sera Sera” Video

Bass great Marcus Miller shared the video for “Que Sera Sera,” the latest single from his genre-defying album Laid Black, which was released on June 1 via Blue Note Records. This take on the Jay Livingstone and Ray Evans classic song, first published in 1956 and introduced to audiences that same year by Doris Day in Alfred Hitchcock’s film The Man Who Knew Too Much, features vocals by Belgian singer Selah Sue.

Watch the video for Miller’s “Que Sera Sera” from Laid Black via the player below:

Laid Black finds Miller bringing the influence of modern urban music to his trademark sound. On his version of “Que Sera Sera,” he takes the “whatever will be will be” theme of the song one step further, as he explains via a press release, “to mean having a sense of openness, acceptance and FREEDOM about who you are and how you choose to live your life.”

The video for this song is Miller’s first in twenty years. It features a mix of street cast people and models/actors from various origins, gender, age and social backgrounds. “I wanted to show symbolic moments of their life and create a vivid portrait gallery through simple actions and poses,” says Samuel Rixon, who directed it. “These sequences are not necessarily narrative, but they are self-explanatory [and] show our subject environment. They tend to depict their everyday life and struggle in a poetic and aesthetically pleasing form.”