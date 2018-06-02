WATCH: Kandace Springs’ “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face” music video

Singer and pianist Kandace Springs has unveiled the video of her new song, a radiant performance of the Roberta Flack-popularized torch song “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face.” The track is featured on Springs’ new Black Orchid EP, which is out now on Blue Note Records.
Watch the video of “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face” via the player below:
With her Black Orchid EP, Springs offers her fans a taste of her upcoming sophomore album, which is due out on Blue Note Records later this year and will follow 2016’s Soul Eyes. In addition to “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face,” the EP includes a shimmering take on The Stylistics’ “People Make the World Go Round” and the ruminative title track, “Black Orchid,” which highlights the acoustic strum of guitarist-songwriter Jesse Harris, who previously penned Norah Jones’ international breakout hit, “Don’t Know Why.”
The three tracks on Black Orchid are produced by Karriem Riggins and are available to stream today, including via the player below: