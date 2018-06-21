Watch the Trailer for ‘It Must Schwing! The Blue Note Story’

The new jazz documentary It Must Schwing! The Blue Note Story will premiere at the Munich Film Festival in Germany on July 2. The film was directed by Eric Friedler and executive produced by Wim Wenders. Watch the teaser trailer for the film via the player below:

It Must Schwing! tells the story of two German friends, Alfred Löw and Frank Wolff, who fled from Berlin before the Nazi regime and emigrated to New York. There, they changed their names to Alfred Lion and Francis Wolff and founded the legendary Blue Note Records label in 1939, which quickly gained a reputation and rose to prominence for recording contemporary jazz and assembling an impressive roster of jazz greats, including Miles Davis, John Coltrane, Sonny Rollins, Wayne Shorter, Thelonious Monk, Quincy Jones and many more.

The film also talks about how, at a time when African-Americans still faced discrimination and segregation, Blue Note Records placed photographs of the black musicians themselves on the covers of their albums and respected them as artists with equal rights.

“If you’re a jazz connoisseur (and even if you’re not) the label Blue Note is a household name for you,” writes Wenders in a note on the film’s official website. “It Must Schwing! The Blue Note Story combines extraordinary music documents and amazing period materials with a newly conceived animation framework that tells part of the story of Alfred Lion and Frank Wolff. How else to tell their adventure, as there were no cameras around, of course, when they started to conceive their label with no financing at all, just their enthusiasm.”

It Must Schwing! also features contributions from such artists as Jones, Rollins, Shorter, Herbie Hancck, Ron Carter and many more. It also includes the last interview with the ingenious recording engineer Rudy Van Gelder, recorded shortly before his death in August 25, 2016.

For more information, go to https://www.itmustschwing.com/en