WATCH: 2018 Cape Town Jazz Festival line-up announced
The 19th Cape Town International Jazz Festival will take place on March 23-24, 2018, at the Cape Town International Convention in Cape Town, South Africa. Watch a video of the official announcement of the first line-up of artists set to perform:
The first-line up of artists announced include Miles Mosley, Robert Glasper, Trombone Shorty, and Corinne Bailey Rae. Brazilian musician and singer/songwriter will be performing a special tribute to David Bowie titled “The Life Aquatic,” in reference to the 2004 Wes Anderson film in which he appeared.
For more information, go to http://www.capetownjazzfest.com/