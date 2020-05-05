Walk Spirit, Talk Spirit: How South African Pianist Nduduzo Makhathini Won Over Wynton Marsalis and the World

Against a background of full-throated endorsement by Wynton Marsalis and more compliments from the rest of the American counterparts, South African Jazz pianist Nduduzo Makhathini has certainly earned a self-congratulatory fist pump. For jazz musicians, even the slightest shout-out by Marsalis is can launch a career. Imagine, if you will, Wynton Marsalis – arguably one…
This content is available to subscribers only. To continue reading, please login or start a FREE 14-Day Digital Subscription. Bundle your subscription with our award-winning print magazine here.