Vinyl Watch, September 2021: Buena Vista Social Club, Vince Guaraldi & More

Vinyl is back! Each month on “Vinyl Watch,” we list some of the most noteworthy new vinyl releases — including new albums, reissues, special-edition box sets and more. At JAZZIZ, we share the vinyl community’s appreciation of the experience of collecting and playing vinyl records. As an increasing number of music fans discover the joy of vinyl, we hope these lists will serve as a starting point for new musical discoveries.

Buena Vista Social Club, Buena Vista Social Club 25th Anniversary Edition (World Circuit)

Buena Vista Social Club celebrates the 25th anniversary of its landmark, self-titled album with a deluxe anniversary reissue, featuring previously unheard tracks from the original 1996 sessions, in addition to the original, remastered record. The 25th-anniversary of Buena Vista Social Club is out in a 2-LP + 2-CD Deluxe Book Pack, which also comes with a 40-page book featuring new liner notes, photos, song notes, lyrics, biographies and a history of the original club, as well as art prints. 2-CD Casebook, 2-LP Gatefold Vinyl and Digital formats are also available. Order here.

Vince Guaraldi, It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown (Craft)

Craft Recordings released this month a new collectible pumpkin-shaped vinyl album featuring Vince Guaraldi’s evocative music from It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown. Pressed on orange wax, it features 17 selections from the 1966 animated TV special, including the timeless “Linus and Lucy,” “The Great Pumpkin Waltz,” and the ghoulish “Graveyard Theme.” The festive reissue also includes liner notes from PEANUTS historian Derrick Bang, plus a 2018 introduction from the late producer Lee Mendelson, who oversaw this and other PEANUTS specials. Order it here.

Chris Standring, Wonderful World (Ultimate Vibe)

Acclaimed guitarist/composer Chris Standring released his first large ensemble standards album on September 3. Recorded at London’s fabled Abbey Road Studio with a 19-piece orchestra and several jazz legends, Wonderful World finds him putting his own unique spin on a selection of songs from the Great American Songbook and debuting one original composition. “I think there’s something magical about the sound of a guitar and orchestra playing together,” shares Standring via a press release. Wonderful World is available now on vinyl, CD and digitally everywhere. Order it here.

Madeleine Peyroux, Careless Love (Deluxe Edition) (Craft)

On September 17, Craft Recordings reissued Madeleine Peyroux’s best-selling and breakthrough 20004 album, Careless Love. The special edition reissue will include the original album, plus a previously unreleased live set, captured in its entirety in 2005 at the Festival de Jazz Vitoria-Gasteiz in Spain. This deluxe edition of Careless Love is now available on a 180-gram vinyl 3-LP set, housed in a triple gatefold jacket, as well as digitally and as a 2-CD set. Pre-order it here.

Pastor T.L. Barrett and the Youth for Christ Choir, I Shall Wear a Crown (Numero Group)

Archival record label Numero Group celebrated Gospel Music Heritage Month by releasing a historic five-album box set of Pastor T.L. Barrett’s music with his 45-piece Youth for Christ Choir, including all four of his 1970s LPs and a bonus set of singles and sermons. I Shall Wear a Crown also comes on blessed black and gold vinyl and with a 24-page booklet featuring liner notes, previously unpublished photos and personal archives documenting the pastor’s largely unsung impact as an artist, civil rights activist, spiritual advisor and more. Order I Shall Wear a Crown here.

