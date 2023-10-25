Vinyl Watch, October 2023: Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald & More

Vinyl is back! Each month on “Vinyl Watch,” we list some of the most noteworthy new vinyl releases — including new albums, reissues, special-edition box sets and more. At JAZZIZ, we share the vinyl community’s appreciation of the experience of collecting and playing vinyl records. As an increasing number of music fans discover the joy of vinyl, we hope these lists will serve as a starting point for new musical discoveries.

Ella Fitzgerald, Ella Wishes You a Swinging Christmas (Verve)

Verve Records will release a new edition of Ella Fitzgerald’s cherished festive album, Ella Wishes You a Swinging Christmas. The album was originally recorded in 1960 with a studio orchestra arranged and conducted by Frank DeVol, and features the First Lady of Song’s interpreting beloved seasonal songs. The album will be made available on ruby red vinyl with a collectable cover. Release date: October 27.

Curtis Counce, You Get More Bounce with Curtis Counce! (Craft/Acoustic Sounds)

Craft and Acoustic Sounds’ acclaimed Contemporary Records Acoustic Sounds series continues this month with the reissue of Curtis Counce’s second outing as a leader. Originally released in 1957, You Get More Bounce with Curtis Counce! finds the bass great, a vital player in the West Coast scene, assembling his own group with Harold Land, Carl Perkins, Frank Butler and Jack Shelton. Together, the band blurs the line between hard bop and cool jazz on a program of two originals and five standards. Release date: October 13.

Vince Guaraldi, A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving (Lee Mendelson Film Productions)

Lee Mendelson Film Productions has announced a limited release of Vince Guaraldi’s soundtrack for A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving was released for the first time ever, in celebration of the tenth Peanuts special’s 50th anniversary. The album includes the original recordings that comprise the 13 song cues of the special, plus another nine bonus or alternative tracks that have never been released or heard before. The vinyl version has a track-by-track analysis by Sean Mendelson, record producer and son of Peanuts producer Lee Mendelson. Release date: October 20.

Rob Luft, Dahab Days (Edition)

Rob Luft continues to establish himself as one of his generation’s leading European jazz guitarists with his third full-length outing. Released on Edition, Dahab Days takes inspiration from the time Luft spent in Egypt’s Dahab region where much of it was composed and drawn influence from local music tradition to create and immersive experience. The album was also released on colored vinyl, with a limited edition of signed copies accompanied by music sheet also available. Release date: October 20.

Frank Sinatra, Frank Sinatra Platinum (UMe/Frank Sinatra)

UMe and Frank Sinatra Enterprises are releasing Frank Sinatra Platinum in celebration of the 70th anniversary of Frank Sinatra’s signing to Capitol Records. The 44-track collection is available as a 4-LP set, featuring a cross-section of Sinatra’s most beloved songs and sought-after rarities from his Capitol years (1953-1962). Along with such classics as “I’ve Got You Under My Skin” and “Come Fly With Me,” the set includes previously unreleased tracks, alternate takes, radio spots and more. Frank Sinatra Platinum is also available as a 2-CD set and on digital platforms. Release date: October 27.

Various Artists, Hit the Bongo! The Latin Soul of Tico Records (Craft Latino)

Craft Latino celebrates the 75th anniversary of foundational Latin music label Tico Records with a new collection, Hit the Bongo! The Latin Soul of Tico Records. Spanning 1962-72, the 2-LP set features classic Latin soul tracks and rarities from Tito Puente, Eddie Palmieri, La Lupe, the Joe Cuba Sextet, Ray Barretto and more, and comes housed in a gatefold jacket with new liner notes by DJ Dean Rudland. Release date: October 27.

