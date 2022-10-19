Vinyl Watch, October 2022: Robert Glasper, Charles Mingus & More

Vinyl is back! Each month on “Vinyl Watch,” we list some of the most noteworthy new vinyl releases — including new albums, reissues, special-edition box sets and more. At JAZZIZ, we share the vinyl community’s appreciation of the experience of collecting and playing vinyl records. As an increasing number of music fans discover the joy of vinyl, we hope these lists will serve as a starting point for new musical discoveries.

Vince Guaraldi Trio, A Charlie Brown Christmas (Craft)

Craft is releasing a new bonus-filled stereo mix version of the timeless score from the beloved 1965 animated PEANUTS special, A Charlie Brown Christmas. The new 2-LP set includes a selection of 12 studio outtakes from the original session by the Vince Guaraldi Trio. The new edition also comes in an embossed gold foil jacket and in a variety of collectable colored vinyl variants. An even more expansive Super Deluxe Edition of the original score with hours of never-before-release material has also been issued on CD, Blu Ray and digital. Release date: October 14

Per Husby Septett, Peacemaker (BBE)

BBE Music and Mike Peden have unearthed a forgotten gem of Norwegian, originally recorded in Norway with limited pressing that soon became a collectors’ item worldwide. Peacemaker documents a septet session from 1976 led by pianist Per Husby, creating a big-sounding dynamic mix of original compositions and handpicked covers. Reissued with original artwork and the approval of Husby himself, who has also provided the sleeve notes, Peacemaker is available in a variety of formats, including 180g LP cut at 45rpm by the GRAMMY-nominated Carvery studio. Release date: October 21

Robert Glasper Experiment, Black Radio: 10th Anniversary Deluxe Edition (Blue Note)

Blue Note releases a special 10th anniversary 3-LP Deluxe Edition of Robert Glasper Experiment’s groundbreaking and GRAMMY-winning Black Radio. The new Deluxe Edition features the original album tracklist, plus additional bonus tracks and the remix EP Black Radio Recovered. It also comes with a booklet with rare studio photos and new liner notes by Glasper. Release date: October 28

Charles Mingus, A Modern Jazz Symposium of Music and Poetry with Charles Mingus (New Land)

New Land, a new label that launched in 2021, will reissue A Modern Jazz Symposium of Music and Poetry with Charles Mingus. Originally recorded in 1957 with an all-star band, the album is often overlooked from the jazz legend’s vast catalog and stands today as a sublime conceptual recording. Released as a remastered expanded 2-LP set, the reissue includes bonus tracks and outtakes, plus rare photographs and words from original pianist Bob Hammer. Release date: October 28

Ella Fitzgerald, Jukebox Ella: The Complete Verve Singles, Vol. 1 (Verve)

This month, Verve releases Ella Fitzgerald’s Jukebox Ella: The Complete Verve Singles, Vol. 1. The three-LP set is the first volume of a unique collection gathering The First Lady of Song’s singles together for the first time. Testifying to her longstanding collaboration with Verve, these songs all reflect the many facets of her musical personality, whether she is singing sentimental ballads, big-band swingers or novelty tunes. First pressing of the box set is limited to 1000 copies and full track listing is below. Release date: October 28