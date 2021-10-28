Vinyl Watch, October 2021: John Coltrane, Nat “King” Cole & More

Vinyl is back! Each month on “Vinyl Watch,” we list some of the most noteworthy new vinyl releases — including new albums, reissues, special-edition box sets and more. At JAZZIZ, we share the vinyl community’s appreciation of the experience of collecting and playing vinyl records. As an increasing number of music fans discover the joy of vinyl, we hope these lists will serve as a starting point for new musical discoveries.

John Coltrane, A Love Supreme: Live in Seattle (Impulse!/UMe)

Impulse! has released a private recording of a rare, nightclub performance by John Coltrane of his magnum opus, A Love Supreme. This live performance was recorded in late 1965 on the culminating evening of a historic week-long run at The Penthouse in Seattle and adds Pharoah Sanders on second saxophone to his classic quartet, as well as Donald Garrett on second bass. The transfixing A Love Supreme: Live In Seattle is also available on vinyl as a double LP and you can order it HERE.

Various Artists, The Daptone Super Soul Revue Live at the Apollo (Daptone)

The Daptone Super Soul Revue Live at the Apollo is a new 3-LP set of live recordings celebrating the 20th anniversary of the iconic soul label Daptone. The set documents a three-night sold-out event from 2014 at New York’s Apollo Theater, which featured performances by such greats as Charles Bradley, The Budos Band, Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings, Naomi Shelton and many more. The physical vinyl edition is housed in a gatefold package and comes with an expansive booklet with both on-stage and backstage photos. Order it here.

Vince Guaraldi Trio, A Charlie Brown Christmas (Craft)

Craft Recordings released a new collectible edition of the Vince Guaraldi Trio’s soundtrack to the fabled 1965 Peanuts animated special, A Charlie Brown Christmas. The record features such holiday favorites as “Linus and Lucy” and “Christmas Time Is Here.” The new edition reimagines the classic jacket wrapped in silver foil with the Peanuts characters embossed on the cover artwork. It also comes in a variety of colored vinyl variants and a festive glitter-infused edition when ordered online. Order it here.

Michael Stephenson and Alexander Claffy, Michael Stephenson Meets the Alexander Claffy Trio (Cellar)

On their first recorded full-length collaboration, longtime friends vocalist Michael Stephenson and bassist Alexander Claffy offer their renditions of wide-ranging material from 20th-century American composers, including staples by Ray Charles, Marvin Gaye, Nat “King” Cole and beyond. Michael Stephenson Meets the Alexander Claffy Trio, released on vinyl this month, also marks the debut of a new ensemble under the leadership of Claffy, featuring the eminent young pianist Julius Rodriguez, in-demand drummer Itay Morchi and acclaimed trumpeter Benny Benack III. Order it here.

Nat “King” Cole, A Sentimental Christmas With Nat “King” Cole And Friends: Cole Classics Reimagined (Capitol)

Capitol Records has released a new and unique holiday album weaving Nat “King” Cole’s distinctive, beautifully restored vocals with new arrangements and contemporary artists. A Sentimental Christmas With Nat “King” Cole And Friends: Cole Classics Reimagined features virtual duets of holiday classics with Kristin Chenoweth, Gloria Estefan, John Legend, Johnny Mathis, and Calum Scott. The new collection is also available on vinyl, including an exclusive Rudolph Red vinyl edition available at Walmart. Order it here.

