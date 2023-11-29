Vinyl Watch, November 2023: Chick Corea, Frank Zappa & More

Vinyl is back! Each month on “Vinyl Watch,” we list some of the most noteworthy new vinyl releases — including new albums, reissues, special-edition box sets and more. At JAZZIZ, we share the vinyl community’s appreciation of the experience of collecting and playing vinyl records. As an increasing number of music fans discover the joy of vinyl, we hope these lists will serve as a starting point for new musical discoveries.

Art Farmer, Portrait of Art Farmer (Craft/Acoustic Sounds)

Craft and Acoustic Sounds’ acclaimed Contemporary Records Acoustic Sounds series continues this month with the reissue of a standout title from trumpeter Art Farmer’s prolific catalog. The artist’s characteristic lyrical phrasing and inviting tone shine brightly on 1958’s Portrait of Art Farmer, where he is featured in a quartet setting, performing originals and standards alongside pianist Hank Jones, drummer Roy Haynes and his twin brother and bassist, Addison Farmer. Release date: November 10.

The Chick Corea Elektric Band, The Future Is Now (Candid)

Candid Records has issued a previously unreleased live album by the Chick Corea Elektric Band, compiled by Corea before his passing in February 2021. The Future Is Now comprises live recordings captured during tour stops in 2016 and 2017 with the reunited original Elektric Band members, including John Patitucci, Dave Weckl, Eric Marienthal and Frank Gambale. The 3-disc LP set comes with in-depth liner notes and is also available as a 2-disc CD set. Release date: November 3.

Various Artists, J Jazz Vol. 4: Deep Modern Jazz from Japan – The Nippon Columbia Label 1968 -1981 (BBE)

The fourth volume of BBE’s J Jazz compilation series highlights music released on the famed Nippon Columbia series between 1968 and 1981. Compiled by Tony Higgins and Mike Peder, its program spans various styles and features such artists as Takeo Moriyama, Hiromasa Suzuki, Fumio Itabashi, Kazumi Watanabe and many more. Much like other releases in the series, J Jazz Vol. 4: Deep Modern Jazz from Japan – The Nippon Columbia Label 1968 -1981 comes with extensive liner notes and in a 3-LP set housed inside a deluxe gatefold sleeve with obi strip and a four-page insert. Release date: November 3.

Frank Zappa, Over-Nite Sensation (Zappa/UMe)

A 2-LP vinyl edition of Frank Zappa’s Over-Nite Sensation has been released via Zappa Records/UMe in celebration of its 50th anniversary. The album was cut at 45 rpm for the first time ever from the original analog tape by Chris Bellman at Bernie Grundman Mastering in 2023 and comes with a bonus poster of the complete cover art. An expanded five-disc (4CD/Blu-ray Audio) Super Deluxe Edition is also available, showcasing 88 tracks in total, including 57 previously unreleased tracks and mixes, as well as two shows recorded at the Hollywood Palladium and Detroit’s Cobo Hall. Release date: November 17.

Trio Valore, Return of the Iron Monkey (Record Kicks)

Record Kicks presents the 15th-anniversary edition of Return of the Iron Monkey, the iconic soul-jazz album from Trio Valore, the British supergroup that features Steve White on drums, Damon Minchella on bass and Seamus Beaghen on Hammond organ. Originally released in October 2008, the album was released on limited edition crystal clear LP and digital deluxe edition with two bonus tracks: “Put Em Down (Muro Di Gomma mix)” and a cover of Roy Budd’s classic “Ger Carter.” Release date: November 17.

Wes Montgomery, The Complete Full House Recordings (Craft)

Craft honors Wes Montgomery on his centennial with an expanded edition of his classic 1962 LP, Full House. Captured at Berkely, California’s Tsubo coffee house, the album marks the guitarist’s sole live session for Riverside Records and is available as a 3-LP set with a variety of alternate takes and outtakes, including two previously unreleased performances. The Complete Full House Recordings is also available in 2-CD and digital formats. Release date: November 10.

