Vinyl Watch, November 2022: Johnny Hammond, Billie Holiday & More

Lindsey Stirling, Snow Waltz (Concord)

Concord Records has released a new Christmas album by renowned pop violinist Lindsey Stirling. Snow Waltz features eight classic covers and five original tracks, all performed in Stirling’s unique and immersive style. “I wanted to give the songs a whimsical, pixie-like feeling that’s quintessentially me,” says Stirling about the new record via an official press release. Snow Waltz was issued this month on vinyl, following its original October 7 digital release. Release date: November 18.

Billie Holiday, Billie Holiday: The Complete Decca Recordings (Verve)

Verve has issued the four-LP box collection Billie Holiday: The Complete Decca Recordings. Encompassing Billie Holiday’s five-and-a-half years with Decca Records, the set includes master takes of all 36 songs the vocalist recorded for the label, plus additional versions and alternate takes, as well as a 20-page booklet featuring many rare photos of the artist, an interview with Decca producer Milt Gabler and extensive liner notes documenting the period and the music. The first pressing of the box set is limited to 2000 copies. Release date: November 4.

Steely Dan, Can’t Buy a Thrill (Geffen/UMe/Analogue)

Steely Dan’s classic ABC and MCA Records catalog returns to vinyl with an extensive yearlong reissue program. The program kicked off this month with the reissue of the band’s legendary debut album, Can’t Buy a Thrill, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. The album was remastered from the original tapes. It is available on 33 ⅓ RPM 180-gram black vinyl via Geffen/UMe, as well as a limited-edition 45 RPM version on Ultra High-Quality Vinyl from Analogue Productions. Release date: November 4

Johnny Hammond, Gears (Craft/Jazz Dispensary)

Craft Recordings and Jazz Dispensary reissued Hammond B-3 organ great Johnny Hammond’s 1975 jazz-funk masterpiece, Gears. The record has been long out of print in the United States and was produced by Larry and Fonce Mizell, who were instrumental in the development of fusion. Long out of print in the United States, Gears returns with remastered audio and housed in a tip-on jacket with faithfully reproduced original design as part of Jazz Dispensary’s ongoing and acclaimed Top Shelf series. Release date: November 4.

