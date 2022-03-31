Vinyl Watch, March 2022: John McLaughlin, Wayne Davis & More

Vinyl is back! Each month on “Vinyl Watch,” we list some of the most noteworthy new vinyl releases — including new albums, reissues, special-edition box sets and more. At JAZZIZ, we share the vinyl community’s appreciation of the experience of collecting and playing vinyl records. As an increasing number of music fans discover the joy of vinyl, we hope these lists will serve as a starting point for new musical discoveries.

Os Tatuís, Os Tatuís // José Roberto Trio, José Roberto Trio (Far Out)

Far Out Recordings released this month two albums by late keyboardist/composer José Roberto Bertrami, best-known as a founding member of legendary Brazilian fusion trio Azymuth. Os Tatuís (1965) and José Roberto Trio (1966) are available on vinyl, CD and digitally for the first time. Both records predate Bertami’s later futuristic fusion and Azymuth’s foundation. They also represent the vibrant Brazilian jazz bossa scene of the time and a portrait of the artist as a young man. Order them here.

John McLaughlin, The Montreux Years (BMG)

The latest installment in Montreux Jazz Festival and BMG’s The Montreux Years is a collection of John McLaughlin’s finest performances at the Montreux Jazz Festival. Featuring McLaughlin in several configurations, the wide-ranging performances were captured between 1978 and 2016, and are presented with audio restored and mastered within a set curated and compiled by the guitar legend himself. John McLaughlin: The Montreux Years is available in audiophile heavyweight vinyl, as well as CD and on streaming services.

David Wertman & Sun Ensemble, Wide Eye Culture (BBE)

BBE has released the first-ever reissue of spiritual jazz bassist David Wertman’s rare 1983 Sun Ensemble LP, Wide Eye Culture. The record was originally released five years after his Sun Ensemble debut, Earthly Delights, and is presented here as a deluxe expanded edition with eight bonus tracks, drawn from two impossibly rare 1981 flexi-discs and one 1982 two-track ’45, which serve as priceless documentation for the prolific composer’s evolution. This Wide Eye Culture deluxe reissue is available as a 3-LP vinyl, as well as on CD and digital. Pre-order it here.

Jasper Høiby’s Phronesis, Alive (Edition)

Jasper Høiby’s Phronesis, one of the finest piano trios in Europe, have released a limited edition vinyl pressing of their 2010 album, Alive. This was their first live album, as well as the trio’s full-length debut on Edition Records, and comes for the first time on vinyl with brand new artwork and liner notes especially written by bassist/founder Høiby. In addition, the Deluxe Vinyl package will include sheet music of all ten tracks. Order Alive here.

Wayne Davis, Wayne Davis (Strut)

Strut presents the first-ever reissue of vocalist/keyboardist Wayne Davis’ self-titled gospel-soul album from 1976, another lost classic from vital Washington label Black Fire Records. The LP’s lineup included celebrated poet/flutist Wanda Robinson, plus the horn section from Experience Unlimited. This reissue features new sleeve notes, the original gorgeous illustrated artwork by Muzi Branch and remastered audio from the original tapes. Order Wayne Davis here.

Like this article? Get more when you subscribe.