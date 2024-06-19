Vinyl Watch, June 2024: Frank Zappa, Chick Corea & More

You’ve reached a Premium article. To continue reading, please login or start a 3-MONTH TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION for just 99 cents/month. You’ll receive unlimited digital access plus a complimentary issue of our award-winning print magazine.
Vinyl is back! Each month on “Vinyl Watch,” we list some of the most noteworthy new vinyl releases — including new albums, reissues, special-edition box sets and more. At JAZZIZ, we share the vinyl community’s appreciation of the experience of collecting and playing vinyl records. As an increasing number of music fans discover the joy of vinyl, we hope these lists will serve as a starting point for new musical discoveries.And if you love jazz and vinyl, make sure to also check out ourJAZZIZ Vinyl Club, a series of vinyl compilations carefully curated by the JAZZIZ editors and featuring some of the most exciting jazz artists from yesterday and today!
Adam Rudolph and Tyshawn Sorey, Archaisms I and Archaisms II (Meta/Yeros7/Defkaz)
Visionary composers, percussionists and drummers Adam Rudolph and Tyshawn Sorey convene for a pair of captivating performances with Archaisms I and Archaisms II. Archaisms I was recorded live in the Zürcher Gallery in New York’s East Village in December 2021 and features Rudolph and Sorey in a duo improvised conversation. Archaisms II, captured at Brooklyn’s Roulette Intermedium in February 2023, finds them showcasing their unique personal approaches to conducted improvisation, collaborating with a trio of percussionists from the classical/new music realm, Sae Hashimoto and Russell Greenberg of Yarn/Wire and Levy Lorenzo of the International Contemporary Ensemble (ICE). Both releases are available on digital platforms as well as limited edition 180g vinyl via Meta, Yeros7 and Defkaz Records. Release date: June 7.
Atlas Maior, Hadal Deluxe Edition (Dead Red Queen)
Atlas Maior present a culmination of their creative work from 2020 to 2024 with their first-ever vinyl release, Hadal Deluxe Edition, which reflects the ensemble's collaborative nature via original and cross-cultural collaborative compositions. Side A features their diverse instrumental album Hadal, comprised of four songs pivoting between driving energy and moody introspection. Side B delves into the group's work with Pakistani vocalist Ali Pervez Mehdi. Release date: June 7.
Margo Guryan, Words and Music (Numero Group)
Numero Group has released Words and Music, a 3-LP set spanning the entirety of the late singer/songwriter Margo Guryan, from her 1968 album Take a Picture and the collected Demos to 16 previously unreleased tracks. All tracks on Words and Music have been remastered by Jessica Thompson and the set, which was co-produced by Guryan's stepson Jonathan Rosner, comes with a 32-page booklet telling the late artist's whole story. Release date: June 7.
Aaron Parks, Invisible Cinema (Blue Note)
Aaron Parks' visionary 2008 album, Invisible Cinema, receives its first-ever vinyl release as part of Blue Note's Classic Vinyl Reissue series. The record offers a set of evocative original compositions imbued with a cinematic drama, and performed with a quartet featuring Mike Moreno on guitar, Matt Penman on bass, and Eric Harland on drums. The reissue comes shortly after the announcement of the pianist and composer's return to the Blue Note Records label. Release date: June 21.
Frank Zappa & The Mothers of Invention, Whisky A Go Go (Zappa/UMe)
Zappa Records/UMe releases a new 5-LP set compiling recordings from all three sets performed by Frank Zappa & The Mothers of Invention at a historic all-nighter at L.A.'s Whisky A Go Go on July 23, 1968. Whisky A Go Go, 1968, was produced by Ahmet Zappa and Joe Travers and features recordings originally intended for a live release that have remained mostly unheard until now. A 2-LP version compiling highlights from the sets is also available. Release date: June 21.
Chick Corea Elektric Band II, Paint the World (Candid)
In 1993, Chick Corea unveiled the second incarnation of his Elektric Band with Paint the World, featuring guitarist Mike Miller, bassist Jimmy Earl, drummer Gary Novak and saxophonist Eric Marienthal. 30 years on, Candid Records releases this month the genre-bending 13-track album, originally recorded at LA's Mad Hatter Studios and comprised primarily of first takes, for the first time ever as a 2-LP set. This is the latest in a line of Corea reissues by Candid Records since the label's relaunch in 2021. Release date: June 28In case you missed it...
Sun Ra, Inside the Light World: Sun Ra Meets the OVC (Strut)
Inside the Light World unveils previously unreleased recordings showcasing Sun Ra performing with the Outer Space Visual Communicator (OVC), a hybrid visual music machine created by technological innovator Bill Sebastian. These recordings, which took place on August 25, 1986, at Mission Control studios in Westford, Massachusetts, were originally spontaneous and never intended for a formal album release, and were reconstructed by Irwin Chusid, administrator of the Sun Ra catalogue, and engineer Joe Lizzi. Release date: May 31.
Featured image: George Rodriguez/uMusic.
