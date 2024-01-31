Vinyl Watch, January 2024: Yussef Dayes, Bud Powell & More

Vinyl is back! Each month on “Vinyl Watch,” we list some of the most noteworthy new vinyl releases — including new albums, reissues, special-edition box sets and more. At JAZZIZ, we share the vinyl community’s appreciation of the experience of collecting and playing vinyl records. As an increasing number of music fans discover the joy of vinyl, we hope these lists will serve as a starting point for new musical discoveries.

And if you love jazz and vinyl, make sure to also check out our JAZZIZ Vinyl Club, a series of vinyl compilations carefully curated by the JAZZIZ editors and featuring some of the most exciting jazz artists from yesterday and today!

Lou Donaldson, Midnight Creeper (Blue Note)

Originally released in 1968, Midnight Creeper marked saxophonist Lou Donaldson’s continued shift towards a more hard-grooving sound upon his return to Blue Note Records. Reissued in the Tone Poet series, this six-track album helped lay the label’s soul jazz foundations and found Donaldson augmenting the lineup of his previous Alligator Boogaloo outing, including organist Lonnie Smith, guitarist George Benson and drummer Leo Morris, with bluesy trumpeter Blue Mitchell. Release date: January 5.

Yussef Dayes, The Yussef Dayes Experience (Live from Malibu) (Nonesuch)

Multi-instrumentalist, producer and composer Yussef Dayes has released The Yussef Dayes Experience (Live from Malibu), featuring music from his critically acclaimed debut solo album, Black Classical Music and more, on vinyl and digitally. Dayes is joined by his longtime collaborators Rocco Palladino, Venna, Elijah Fox and Alexander Bourt on the new release, which was originally shared as a live performance video filmed in the Malibu mountains last year. Release date: January 26.

Mal Waldron and Terumasa Hino, Reminiscent Suite (BBE)

Originally released in 1973, Reminiscent Suite is a collaboration between American pianist Mal Waldron and Japanese trumpeter Terumasa Hino, working with a band of top Japanese musicians from the period, performing two extended tracks, both taking a side each. One of several Japan-only albums recorded and released by Waldron over 30 years, this album has never been commercially available outside of Japan and is released as part of the BBE Music J Jazz Masterclass Series on 200g vinyl in a gatefold suite with new photos by Tadayuki Naito, liner notes and essays. Release date: January 24.

Bud Powell, The Amazing Bud Powell, Vol. 1 (Blue Note)

Legendary bebop pianist Bud Powell left and enduring mark with his work as a bandleader for Blue Note, helping the label evolve from the hot jazz it was founded on. His impact is testified by this expanded collection of his 1949 and 1951 quintet and trio sessions, The Amazing Bud Powell, Vol. 1, featuring the likes of Fats Navarro, Sonny Rollins and Max Roach, which was originally released in 1955 and is reissued as part of the Blue Note Classic Vinyl series. Release date: January 19.

Terry Adams, Terrible (Omnivore)

In 1995, pianist, composer and NRBQ founding member Terry Adams wrote and recorded his debut solo album Terrible, an all-original jazz endeavor, at the request of New World Records, featuring such notable guests as Marshall Allen, Roswell Rudd and more. Reissued by Omnirove Records, including as a 2-LP set for the first time, Terrible‘s original 12-track program ranging from beautiful ballads to swinging romps is augmented by four bonus tracks, three of which are previously unissued. Release date: January 26.

Takuya Kuroda, Rising Son (First Word)

Jazz fusion trumpeter and composer Takuya Kuroda became the first Japanese artist to sign with Blue Note Records, releasing his acclaimed label debut, Rising Son, in 2014. In celebration of its 10th anniversary, the long-out-of-print album will be reissued on vinyl via London-based label First Word Records. In addition to the original tracklist, this 2024 pressing also includes brand a brand new remix of the Roy Ayers cover “Everybody Loves the Sunshine” by keyboardist and producer Joe Armon-Jones. Release date: January 26.

Gustavo Santaolalla, Ronroco (Nonesuch)

Nonesuch debuts the first-ever vinyl release of a remastered edition of Gustavo Santaolalla’s 1998 album, Ronroco. The album presents a musical fusion reflecting Santaolalla’s diverse talents, featuring twelve original compositions inspired by traditional Argentinian music and global influences from Japan, Africa and Eastern Europe. Here, he also performs the title South American stringed instrument, the charango, the Andean pipes, whistles and guitar, alongside longtime collaborator Aníbal Kerpel on vibraphone and melodica. Release date: January 26.

Featured photo by Danika Magdalena.

Like this article? Get more when you subscribe.