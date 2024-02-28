Vinyl Watch, February 2024: Austin Peralta, Eddie Henderson & More

Vinyl is back! Each month on “Vinyl Watch,” we list some of the most noteworthy new vinyl releases — including new albums, reissues, special-edition box sets and more. At JAZZIZ, we share the vinyl community’s appreciation of the experience of collecting and playing vinyl records. As an increasing number of music fans discover the joy of vinyl, we hope these lists will serve as a starting point for new musical discoveries.

Art Pepper Quintet, Smack Up (Craft/Acoustic Sounds)

Renowned alto saxophonist Art Pepper, considered one of the best of his time, showcased peak prowess in his 1960 quintet recording for Contemporary Records, Smack Up. The album includes compositions written by fellow saxophonists Ornette Coleman and Buddy Collette, as well as his own composition “La Cueva de Mario,” a remarkable 5/4-time piece that remained a fixture in Pepper’s subsequent set lists. This is the first of Craft Recordings and Acoustic Sounds’ Contemporary Records Acoustic Sounds series reissues of 2024. Release date: February 23.

Austin Peralta, Endless Planets (Brainfeeder)

Brainfeeder has released a Deluxe Edition of pianist Austin Peralta’s 2011 album, Endless Planets, on what would have been the artist’s 33rd birthday. The record marked the label’s first foray into jazz and is now available on vinyl for the first time. In addition to the original recording, the new 2-LP edition features four previously unreleased tracks, including a live version of “DMT Song” from Flying Lotus’ 2012 album, Until the Quiet Comes, which Peralta co-wrote. Release date: February 9.

Eddie Henderson, Witness to History (Smoke Sessions)

Trumpet legend Eddie Henderson marks the 50th anniversary of his debut album, Realization (1973), with Witness to History, a new recording reflecting on his musical evolution via originals and covers, including a take on Eddie Harris’ “Freedom Jazz Dance” and a nod to his wife, Natsuko Henderson, among others. He’s joined by a fine set of collaborators, including George Cables, who first appeared with him on 1977’s Comin’ Through, as well as Donald Harrison, Gerald Cannon, Lenny White and Mike Clark. Release date: February 2.

Lee Morgan, Search for the New Land (Blue Note)

In February 1964, two months after recording The Sidewinder, trumpet legend Lee Morgan returned to the Van Gelder Studio to create Search for the New Land, now reissued as part of Blue Note’s Classic Vinyl series. Showcasing a collection of five originals, including the expansive 16-minute title track, the session featured Morgan alongside a sextet of several young stars of the Blue Note roster, including Herbie Hancock, Grant Green, Wayne Shorter and the dynamic rhythm team of Reggie Workman and Billy Higgins. Release date: February 16.

In Case You Missed It…

Johnny Griffin, Live at Ronnie Scott’s, 1964 (Gearbox)

Gearbox recently released Johnny Griffin’s Live at Ronnie Scott’s, 1964, a previously unheard recording capturing the then 35-year-old saxophonist’s quartet performance at the famed London jazz club, backed by members of Ronnie’s House Band. The program consists of three extended tunes and a brief tailpiece, among which features “Blues in Twos,” not heard on any of Griffin’s prior recordings. Originally recorded at the club by Les Tomkins, the album was mastered using an all-analogue signal chain and cut directly from the original tapes and is now also available on standard, limited edition and Japanese edition vinyl. Release date: November 17, 2023.

Featured photo by Spencer Davis.

