Vinyl Watch, February 2020: Charlie Parker, Moondog & More

Vinyl is back! Each month on “Vinyl Watch,” we list some of the most noteworthy new vinyl releases — including new albums, reissues, special-edition box sets and more. At JAZZIZ, we share the vinyl community’s appreciation of the experience of collecting and playing vinyl records. As an increasing number of music fans discover the joy of vinyl, we hope these lists will serve as a starting point for new musical discoveries.

Charlie Parker, The Savoy 10-inch Collection (Craft)

Craft Recordings is releasing a new set titled The Savoy 10-inch LP Collection, which highlights Charlie Parker’s groundbreaking bebop sessions for the legendary jazz label, spanning 1944-1948. This deluxe, four-LP box set – also available digitally – features newly restored and remastered audio, faithfully reproduced artwork from the original 10-inch albums, plus a booklet containing vintage photos, rare ephemera and new liner notes from Grammy-winning journalist and author Neil Tesser. These historic recordings are reissued as part of this year’s celebrations for the 100th anniversary of Parker’s birth and feature such greats as Miles Davis, Dizzy Gillespie, John Lewis, Bud Powell and Max Roach, among others.

Alicia Crowe, Alicia Crowe Sings Tribute to Alberta Hunter Live! (The Spitslam)

Alberta Hunter was a pioneering singer of the blues, jazz and pop, known for her vocal strength as well as for her rhythmically infectious style. Vocalist Alicia Crowe pays tribute to her legacy on Alicia Crowe Sings Tribute To Alberta Hunter Live!, recorded with a trio at The Triad Theater in New York City on November 14, 2018. The album both captures the spirit and sounds of the Bright Light District that Hunter made internationally famous and breathes new life into such classic American songs as one of Hunter’s signature songs, “My Castle’s Rockin’,” “Down Hearted Man,” “When You’re Smiling” and more.

Charles Lloyd, 8 Kindred Spirits (Live from the Lobero) (Blue Note)

Charles Lloyd celebrated his 80th birthday at Santa Barbara’s Lobero Theatre, where he has played more often than any other venue, last March. This very special concert is documented in a limited edition Blue Note box-set of 8 Kindred Spirits, including the full performance on 3xLPs, 2xCDs and a DVD. The show featured the saxophone great alongside guitarist Julian Lage, pianist Gerald Clayton, bassist Reuben Rogers and drummer Eric Harland plus special guest organist Booker T. Jones and bassist/Blue Note president Don Was joining the ensemble midway. The set also comes with a 96-page hardcover book and two photo prints that commemorate the first eight decades of Lloyd’s remarkable journey.

Ibrahim Ferrer, Buenos Hermanos (World Circuit)

The newly-relaunched World Circuit Records released a special edition reissue of original Buena Vista Social Club vocalist Ibrahim Ferrer’s 2003 album Buenos Hermanos. Remixed and remastered by producer Ry Cooder, this version also presents four previously unheard tracks from the original recording sessions. Hailed at the time of its release for its varied repertoire and for taking Cuban music into the 21st century with its energy and modern influences, Buenos Hermanos further solidified Ferrer’s reputation as an international superstar. The special edition reissue of Buenos Hermanos also comes in a 180g heavyweight double-vinyl set, with refreshed cover artwork, Spanish and English lyrics, and a new foreword from Cooder.

Moondog, On the Streets of New York (Mississippi)

Moondog is one of New York City’s most celebrated street musicians. Blind from the age of 16, he was known for his universal brand of music, which mixed several genres to create something entirely unique, the result of which was sometimes achieved via instruments of his own creation. On the Streets of New York is a compilation of recordings of his music by field recordist Tony Schwartz from 1953, culled from original tapes that were deposited at the Library of Congress following the latter’s death. The set was reissued by Mississippi and comes with liner notes featuring a never-before-released interview with Moondog by Schwartz and is housed in an old-school “tip-on” cover.

