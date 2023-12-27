Vinyl Watch, December 2023: Charlie Parker, Chick Corea & More

Vinyl is back! Each month on “Vinyl Watch,” we list some of the most noteworthy new vinyl releases — including new albums, reissues, special-edition box sets and more. At JAZZIZ, we share the vinyl community’s appreciation of the experience of collecting and playing vinyl records. As an increasing number of music fans discover the joy of vinyl, we hope these lists will serve as a starting point for new musical discoveries.

And if you love jazz and vinyl, make sure to also check out our JAZZIZ Vinyl Club, a series of vinyl compilations carefully curated by the JAZZIZ editors and featuring some of the most exciting jazz artists from yesterday and today!

Phineas Newborn, Jr., A World of Piano! (Craft/Acoustic Sounds)

Craft and Acoustic Sounds roundup the 2023 reissues of their acclaimed Contemporary Records Acoustic Sounds series with the reissue of pianist Phineas Newborn, Jr.’s long-out-of-print 1962 Contemporary debut, A World of Piano! This is a fine showcase of Newborn’s talents, soaring through standards and classic compositions in two different trio configurations, one with bassist Sam Jones and drummer Louis Hayes, and another with the legendary rhythm section of bassist Paul Chambers and drummer Philly Joe Jones. Release date: December 15.

Charlie Parker, Now’s the Time: The Genius of Charlie Parker #3 (Verve/Third Man)

Now’s the Time: The Genius of Charlie Parker #3, 1957’s cross-section of some of Charlie Parker’s most immortal recordings, receives a sterling vinyl reissued as part of the Verve By Request series with Third Man Records. This is the third in a series of albums expanding on Bird’s 10” Clef releases from the early 1950s, including the talents of pianists Hank Jones and Al Haig, bassists Percy Heath and Teddy Kotick, and drummer Max Roach. Release date: December 8.

The Chick Corea Elektric Band, The Complete Studio Recordings 1986-1991 (Candid)

Candid Records has released a limited edition 5-LP box set restoring all five original studio albums by the Chick Corea Elektric Band to their original running order for the very first time. The Complete Studio Recordings 1986-1991 box set presents the album in gatefold jackets with printed inner sleeves and restored artwork in a deluxe slipcase. It also comes with an envelope of reproduced removable memorabilia from Corea’s private archive. Release date: December 1.

Steely Dan, Gaucho (Geffen/UMe)

Geffen/UMe continues its extensive reissue program of Steely Dan’s classic ABC and MCA Records catalog with the reissue of 1980’s Gaucho, the band’s last studio album for 20 years. Including such songs as “Hey Nineteen” and “Babylon Sisters,” Gaucho also features a high-octane lineup of collaborators, including guest musicians Mark Knopfler, Michael McDonald and Bernard Burdie. The album is also available as a limited edition premium 45 RPM version on Ultra High-Quality Vinyl from Analogue Productions. Release date: December 1.

Aretha Franklin, A Portrait of the Queen (BMG)

A Portrait of the Queen is a new box set of five classic Aretha Franklin albums from the early 1970s, remastered from original analog master tapes and featuring extensive liner notes. The 6-LP collection features This Girl’s In Love With You, Spirit In The Dark, Young, Gifted And Black, Hey Now Hey (The Other Side Of The Sky) and Let Me In Your Life, plus a sixth LP of bonus materials. The collection is also available as a 5-CD collection. Release date: December 1.

Ray Barretto, Indestructible (Craft Latino)

Craft Latino reissued a 50th-anniversary reissue of Indestructible. This 1973 album marked conguero and bandleader Ray Barretto’s return to salsa and established him as an icon of the genre. The record includes the classic title track, plus such highlights as “El Diablo” and “La Familia.” The new edition has been remastered from its original tapes and pressed on 180-gram vinyl and comes in a classic tip-on jacket replicating the album’s original design. Release date: December 15.

In Case You Missed It…

Nina Simone, Four Women: The Nina Simone Complete Recordings 1964-1967 (Verve)

Verve has released a limited-edition vinyl boxed set celebrating Nina Simone’s legacy in honor of what would have been her 90th birthday. Four Women: The Nina Simone Complete Recordings 1964-1967 is a 7-LP collection including all seven albums Simone recorded for Philips between 1964 and 1967, each remastered and cut by Kevin Reeves from the original analog tapes. The boxed set also includes an 18-page booklet filled with rare photos and liner notes penned by historian Ashley Kahn and is housed in a faux-alligator hardcover slipcase. Release date: October 15.

Tsuyoshi Yamamoto Trio, Shade of Blue (evosound)

Tsuyoshi Yamamoto, the renowned Japanese pianist with a remarkable career spanning over 50 albums and collaborations with such legends as Dizzy Gillespie and Elvin Jones, embarks on his evosound debut with a heartfelt tribute to the piano trio. A Shade of Blue serves as a fine showcase of the 76-year-old maestro’s piano virtuosity, offering new interpretations of beloved pieces from his extensive repertoire. The album is available on double vinyl LP, in addition to other formats. Release date: October 27.

Featured photo courtesy of Verve/UMe.

Like this article? Get more when you subscribe.