Vinyl Watch, April 2022: Ornette Coleman, Norah Jones & More

Vinyl is back! Each month on “Vinyl Watch,” we list some of the most noteworthy new vinyl releases — including new albums, reissues, special-edition box sets and more. At JAZZIZ, we share the vinyl community’s appreciation of the experience of collecting and playing vinyl records. As an increasing number of music fans discover the joy of vinyl, we hope these lists will serve as a starting point for new musical discoveries.

Various Artists, Take Me To the River: New Orleans (Petaluma)

Petaluma Records has released a star-studded 25-song collection of new recordings from Martin Shore’s new documentary, Take Me To the River: New Orleans, which explores the rich musical heritage and unmatched influence of New Orleans and Louisiana. The music spans from traditional jazz to second line, from rhythm and blues to hip hop and rap, from funk and soul to rock and roll and beyond. The album is also available in a deluxe 2-LP set, which comes with a large-format 60-page book. Order it here.

Ornette Coleman, Ornette Coleman – Genesis of Genius: The Contemporary Albums (Craft)

Craft’s celebration of Contemporary Records’ 70th anniversary continues with the release of a new 2-LP box set of Ornette Coleman music. Ornette Coleman – Genesis of Genius: The Contemporary Albums, due out March 25, features the saxophonist’s seminal Contemporary releases, 1958’s Something Else!!!! The Music of Ornette Coleman and 1959’s Tomorrow Is the Question! The New Music of Ornette Coleman. The set comes with newly remastered audio and a 32-page booklet with archival photos and extensive new liner notes by music historian Ashley Kahn. Order it here

Fabrice Lecomte, Sylvie’s Love—Amazon Original Motion Picture Soundtrack (Lakeshore)

New York-based film composer Fabrice Lecomte’s emotive orchestral jazz score for the romantic drama, Sylvie’s Love, was released on vinyl this month. Order it here. Music is of vital importance in the film, as it tells the story between a young woman and an aspiring jazz saxophonist in the 1950s, and their reunion years later. Also appearing on this soundtrack are The Dickie Brewster Quartet, Samantha Sidley and a performance by Eva Longoria, one of the stars of the film directed by Eugene Ashe.

Ralfi Pagan, With Love (Craft Latino)

Craft Latino releases this month a remastered vinyl edition of vocalist Ralfi Pagan’s seminal 1971 Latin soul album, With Love. The album also features Pagan’s greatest hit, an original take on the Bread anthem “Make It With You.” With Love combines cool salsa grooves with Latin soul balladry and boasts powerful compositions by a notable gallery of Latin legends. In addition to the newly remastered vinyl reissue, With Love is being released in hi-res digital for the first time. Order it here.

Norah Jones, Come Away With Me – 20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition (Blue Note)

Blue Note releases this month a Super Deluxe edition of Norah Jones’ seminal album, Come Away With Me. This is a 44-track collection with 22 previously-unreleased tracks, including Jones’ early demos and the never-before-heard first version of the album produced by Craig Street. The Super Deluxe Edition was produced by Eli Wolk, and is being released digitally and physically as a 4-LP vinyl set and a 3-CD set, both in premium packaging with an extensive booklet. Order it here.

Featured photo by Joanne Savio.

