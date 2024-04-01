Vijay Iyer Trio, ‘Compassion’(ECM) | Review

By John Frederick Moore Everything Vijay Iyer does is grounded on a foundation of considered thought and intention. As the pianist explains in the liner notes for his new trio record, Compassion, the common thread running through the dozen pieces on his new album is “inspiration.” Several of the originals were commissioned for earlier projects, others are dedicated to significant figures. Perhaps that’s why, along with Iyer’s typically impressive mix of skittery energy, brooding harmonies and tug-of-war rhythmic tension, this album includes some of his most emotionally resonant work. This is Iyer’s second album featuring bassist Linda May Han Oh and drummer Tyshawn Sorey, also composers and improvisers of extraordinary breadth and depth, who bring those strengths to their performances. The pensive title track opens with Sorey’s gentle brush strokes on cymbals, providing a base for Iyer’s dark-hued chords. As the piece moves forward, the trio gradually ramps up the intensity. The result is genuinely moving. Equally poignant is the stately solemnity of “Prelude: Orison,” dedicated to Iyer’s late father. Even thorny, higher-energy pieces such as “Maelstrom” and “Tempest” — two of three works dedicated to victims of the COVID-19 pandemic — elicit a visceral response through the ensemble’s flair for developing a dramatic arc. “Arch,” in honor of Archbishop Desmond Tutu, demonstrates the trio’s seemingly psychic connection, with Iyer and Oh adroitly weaving their phrases around each other and the group’s rhythmic propulsion gaining velocity as if hurtling toward a resolution. There’s a brief jittery run through “Nonaah” by Roscoe Mitchell, one of Iyer’s mentors, and a jaunty take on Stevie Wonder’s “Overjoyed” (an indirect tribute to Chick Corea) will likely inspire listeners to get up and move along to its joyous spirit. Iyer and company certainly aren’t lacking in inspiration. And this album, on which there’s not a weak moment to be found, will doubtlessly prove inspiring to others. https://open.spotify.com/album/6KjStP02djmIgt35hkzUcz?si=DjtcLFsXSkSA5gosLD0llA