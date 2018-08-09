Video Exclusive: Lao Tizer Band Transforms U2’s “Pride (In the Name of Love)”

Veteran fusion keyboardist Lao Tizer was thinking big for his latest album, Songs from the Swinghouse. Just how big? For one, the album features Tizer’s largest band to date, as many as 15 members on some songs, including saxophonist Eric Marienthal and violinist Karen Briggs. Marking yet another big milestone, Songs from the Swinghouse also features a vocalist — the first in the band’s history.

Then there’s the music itself, a robust mix of originals and covers that incorporates grooves from across the musical spectrum. The sounds of R&B, funk, jazz and blues all have a seat at the Lao Tizer Band table, but so too do more progressive genres like hard rock and ’70s folk (the inclusion of Led Zeppelin’s “Ramble On” and Cat Stevens “Sad Lisa” point to the keyboardist’s eclectic taste and forward-thinking mindset).

And if that’s not ambitious enough for you, consider that Tizer released the album with a corresponding DVD. Directed by veteran jazz documentarian Andy LaViolette, the DVD was filmed live in the studio and captures the band in full-fledged recording mode. What you see on film is what you hear on disc. LaViolette, known for his groundbreaking video work with the band Snarky Puppy, vividly portrays the heart and soul that went into the album’s production, and it’s a thrill to watch musicians of such high caliber engage passionately with their craft.

JAZZIZ recently unveiled the video for “16th Heaven,” one of the album’s many standout tracks. Today we’re excited to present the video for “Pride (In the Name of Love),” the Lao Tizer Band’s version of the 1984 U2 classic. Tizer has brilliantly recast the song in a soulful jazz-funk mold, full of ceiling-scraping sax licks and cool keyboard asides. But those are far from the only highlights. Vocalist Tita Hutchison articulates the lyrics with power and poise, and a guitar showdown between Chieli Minucci and Jeff Marshall at the song’s conclusion is enough to send shivers down your spine. Watch via the player below:

Like what you see and hear? Stay tuned for more video announcements from the Lao Tizer Band on JAZZIZ.com

