Vernon Reid and His Search for Six-String Transcendence


Inspired by Jimi Hendrix, Ronald Shannon Jackson and other adventurous players, a guitar superhero continues his sonic excursions into the cosmos. In the same way that Jimi Hendrix transcended his instrument — going well beyond the notes on such pivotal, performative pieces as “Machine Gun” and his version of “The Star Spangled Banner” at Woodstock

You’ve reached a Premium article. To continue reading, please login or start a 3-MONTH TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION for just 99 cents/month. You’ll receive unlimited digital access plus a complimentary issue of our award-winning print magazine.
Join Our Newsletter
Join thousands of other jazz enthusiasts and get new music, artists, album, events and more delivered to your inbox.

The Authoritative Voice in Jazz

BUY NOW