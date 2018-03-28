Menu
     
Matt Micucci News March 28, 2018

Van Morrison to release his 39th LP

Veteran singer/songwriter and instrumentalist Van Morrison will release You’re Driving Me Crazy, his 39th LP, on April 27. It is billed as a collaboration with organist, trumpeter, and composer Joey DeFrancesco and will include a mix of original songs and cuts pulled from the jazz, blues, and great American songbook.

Original Morrison compositions on the album include “Have I Told You Lately,” and “Close Enough For Jazz.” Cover tracks include versions of Cole Porter’s “Miss Otis Regrets,” which opens the album, and Guitar Slim’s “The Things That I Used To Do.” The latter song will also be made available as an exclusive single for Record Store Day on April 21.

Listen to Morrison and DeFrancesco’s version of Walter Donaldson’s “You’re Driving Me Crazy” from the album in the player below:

You’re Driving Me Crazy is the third album by Morrison to come out in seven months. It follows Versatile, released last December, and Roll With the Punches, released last September.

For more information, go to https://www.vanmorrison.com/

