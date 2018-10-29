Van Morrison Announces 40th Studio Album

Sir Van Morrison is showing now sign of slowing down. He has recently confirmed that he will release his 40th studio album, The Prophet Speaks, on December 7 via Caroline International. The new album will also feature acclaimed jazz organist and trumpeter Joey DeFrancesco.

Watch the official neon-lit lyric video for “Got To Go Where the Love Is,” the lead single from The Prophet Speaks, via the player below:

“Got To Go Where the Love Is” is one of six new original compositions by Morrison that will be featured on The Prophet Speaks. The other tracks are covera of songs written by Sam Cooke, John Lee Hooker and Solomon Burke, among others.

“It was important for me to get back to recording new music as well as doing some blues material that has inspired me from the beginning,” Morrison said in an official statement. “Writing songs and making music is what I do, and working with great musicians makes it all the more enjoyable.”

As mentioned, The Prophet Speaks marks Morrison’s 40th studio album. This new 14-track release is also his second LP of 2018, following You’re Driving Me Crazy, which was released in April. It also part of a recent run of widely acclaimed back-to-back releases that started with 2017’s Roll With the Punches and delves deep into the musical styles that have influenced the singer-songwriter throughout his career – the blues, vocal jazz and R&B.

