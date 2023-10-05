Ute Lemper | The JAZZIZ Podcast

Welcome to the JAZZIZ Podcast. This is our new series of podcast conversations, hosted by JAZZIZ Online Editor Matt Micucci and featuring some of the best artists of today’s jazz and creative music scene. Many of these artists are part of JAZZIZ Vinyl Club, our series of limited-edition color vinyl albums curated by the JAZZIZ Editors, featuring some of the most exciting jazz artists from yesterday and today that we cover in the print version of JAZZIZ, our website and these podcasts.

In this week’s episode of the JAZZIZ Podcast, we chat with iconic chanteuse and dancer Ute Lemper about her latest album, Time Traveler. Known for her 1920s Weimar repertoire interpretations and for her many acclaimed stage performances and albums, Lemper’s new full-length recording finds her embracing a more contemporary sound, blending neo-soul, jazz and alternative R&B. The album features original compositions inspired by rediscovered recordings from her personal archives and lives experiences. In this episode of our podcast series, we explore the making of Time Traveler and Lemper’s evolution as a songwriter, performer and interpreter, while also touching on key moments from her illustrious career and influential experiences.

Listen to our JAZZIZ Podcast conversation with Ute Lemper via the player below. Her new album, Time Traveler, is available now.

Featured photo courtesy of the artist.

