Urgency and Agency: Susana Baca Provides a Powerful Voice of Hope, Resistance and Redemption for History’s Unsung Heroines

Afro-Peruvian songstress Susana Baca has spent a lifetime uplifting and celebrating her culture, first as an educator, folklorist and ethnomusicologist and later as Peru’s Minister of Culture. But music has been her greatest loudspeaker by far. Baca, 77, learned from the legendary singer Chabuca Granda, a friend, mentor and source of inspiration, and worked in

You’ve reached a Premium article. To continue reading, please login or start a 3-MONTH TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION for just 99 cents/month. You’ll receive unlimited digital access plus a complimentary issue of our award-winning print magazine.

Join Our Email Newsletter

Join thousands of other jazz enthusiasts and get new music, artists, albums, events and more delivered to your inbox.

The Authoritative Voice in Jazz

FOLLOW US ON

MEETING MILES

Miles Davis Special Issue

By submitting, you give JAZZIZ Magazine permission to keep you updated via email or customized online advertising. You can opt out at any time. Check our privacy policy for more details.

Enter your email below for a free MEETING MILES: FACE TO FACE WITH THE PRINCE OF DARKNESS Special Issue!